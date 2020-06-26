The Greene County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund Committee recently announced the winners of their two distinctive 2020 scholarships.
The Chamber announced that the 30th annual Educational Fund Scholarship was presented to Cameron Bryn Patton of Waynesburg Central High School.
Patton, daughter of Michelle and Randy Patton of Waynesburg, plans to pursue a degree in business and finance at Penn State University Main Campus in the fall.
This scholarship – presented each year to a Greene County senior who plans to attend a college, university or trade school – is awarded based on a minimum grade point average and an essay. A panel of twelve judges participated in a blind judging of the essays which answered the question “How do you plan to use your education to make a difference in your life and your community?”
In addition to the scholarship, Patton received a laptop courtesy of John Frownfelter, owner of PCsquared, to use during her college career.
A total of 25 students from across the county applied for the scholarship, which was increased this year to $2,000 in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the scholarship.
Another scholarship, the Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Scholarship for Educational Support, was presented to Carrie Ricco, a second-grade teacher at Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School, who was selected by the panel of judges as the 2020 recipient.
The goal of this scholarship, which is awarded to provide financial assistance to teachers in Greene County, is to help fund additional projects and/or needs of their classroom outside the scope of their annual budget.
Ricco’s project will add four Osmo kits and two coding kits into her second-grade classroom.
The Osmo kits have limitless uses and will be used in conjunction with iPads that are already in the classroom. With Osmo, students engage longer and build a better collaborative learning environment. Students will use logic and critical thinking to solve problems and manipulatives to engage and learn on the screen.
The scholarship is presented in honor of Dr. Nancy I. Davis of Greene County, a life-long educator and leader in local education.
This year, nearly 30 applications were received by the Chamber. Melody Longstreth, Chamber executive director, said the committee had “a difficult task” of selecting the winners from the qualified field of applicants.
“The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all who participated in the process,” she said. “As one of the chamber’s community service initiatives, the scholarship program is one that truly allows the member businesses of the chamber the opportunity to give back and support our youth and educators.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, scholarship recipients and their families will be guests of honor at a Chamber event sometime later this year.
