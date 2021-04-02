The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from graduating seniors for the 31st annual $1,500 Chamber of Commerce Scholarship that will be awarded in May.
In addition, the winner will receive a laptop computer compliments of PCsquared in Waynesburg.
The scholarship program is open to any Greene County resident who will be a graduating high school senior in 2021.
The chamber urges all high school seniors who have been accepted to a college or technical school as an incoming freshman this fall and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better while in high school to apply for this scholarship.
Applicants will be required to write an essay and furnish a listing of their school activities and local community involvement. Applications are available to be printed directly from the chamber website at www.greenechamber.org.
Completed applications must be submitted by April 15.
The winner will be announced in early May.
For more information, call the chamber at 724-627-5926 or email melody@greenechamber.org.
