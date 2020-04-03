Greene County Chamber of Commerce continues mission to help businesses

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world, the Greene County Chamber of Commerce is continuing its mission of promoting and helping area businesses.
Melody Longstreth, Chamber executive director, said the coronavirus has impacted local businesses across the county, which is why her office continues to stay busy.
“The Chamber office continues to serve as a contact for businesses and the general public in answering questions of all types, and I spend as much time as necessary to research whatever I need to in order to solve their concern,” she said. “For the public, this is everything from helping them find phone numbers, providing information on where they can receive various types of assistance, to helping with COVID-19 questions. For the businesses, it is much the same, but a whole lot more.”
Though the physical office may be closed, Longstreth is still working every day. She stays in contact with local officials and has participated in “more conference calls and webinars” then she says she can remember in the last few weeks on topics ranging from the obvious COVID-19 issue to how the Chamber should best react in the ongoing pandemic to help the businesses.
The Chamber office created a new Facebook page to post information from local business sharing what they are offering, hours, available products and more.
“We have promoted this page to gain as many viewers as possible,” she explained. “We continue to post information on the Chamber’s regular Facebook page for our member businesses and residents on topics that affect them … We also added a page to our website to house informational links and information on a broad scope of COVID-19 topics relating to business.”
The Chamber is currently partnering with Direct Results on a billboard to encourage the county to “Shop Greene County” when the pandemic ends, and also plans to eventually roll out marketing that encourages residents to buy locally to help build county businesses back up.
Longstreth said her staff has spoken to many businesses about what their concerns are, and she plans to reach out to as many of the Chamber’s 350 members as possible.
“I want to know what they need at this time, other than the obvious, so that we may be able to help them in the short term,” she said.
Unfortunately, the Chamber has had to cancel many event offerings, such as training seminars and luncheons. She hopes to be able to reschedule many of the events later in the year.
“Right now, we have canceled all of our gatherings through the end of April,” she said. “We have several planned for May but are waiting to cancel those in hopes of things being opened up again by then.”
Longstreth said the Chamber’s members make an investment in the business community, not just their own, when they join the Chamber. She added that the office is “here to help businesses,” and their membership dues and other financial support enables the Chamber to serve them and the community with the goal of increasing profitability and quality of life in the county.
The Chamber operates only on membership income and fundraisers and does not collect grant funds or receive financial support from tax dollars, or local or county government.
Longstreth encouraged local businesses to remain positive during this difficult time.
“We are facing restricted travel and quarantine, and many businesses are closed and working remotely; and while this means a drop or end to customer activity in the business, this is a good time for owners to work on their respective business,” she said.
Longstreth said there are many things that a business can do now to prepare for when they are able to open their doors again, such as updating the policy manual, developing a new marketing plan, learning more about the operational software, cleaning the store front, reorganizing their workflow, cleaning files and shredding.
“I am encouraging businesses to use this time to catch up on things that they normally do not have a chance to do,” she continued. “But most importantly, we all need to stay positive. We are all in the same boat together right now … and now is the time to support one another.”
Longstreth said the Chamber routinely posts opportunities for free webinars on how to get through this crisis and posts the videos and handouts after they conclude, if they are provided to the Chamber.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website, www.GreeneChamber.org and the Chamber’s two Facebook pages, GreeneCountyPAChamber and GreeneCountyBusiness Updates. You may also call 724-627-5926 or send an email to melody@greenechamber.org.
