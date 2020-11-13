Greene County Chamber planning 'Reverse Christmas Parade'

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is taking a different approach for its annual Christmas Parade this year.
The Chamber was initially faced with possibly cancelling the 2020 event because of restrictions set in place by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Melody Longstreth, the Chamber’s executive director, had an idea.
Longstreth said she belongs to a national group of Chambers of Commerce executives who continually share ideas with each other, and from those interactions the idea of a “Reverse Parade” was devised.
“With so many other things being taken away from our county residents this year, I felt we had to find a way to make the parade happen,” Longstreth said.
This year, the parade, which is being sponsored by FirstEnergy Foundation, will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at Greene County Fairgrounds since state highways are not permitted to be closed for parades because of the pandemic. This, Longstreth said, will possibly affect other parades in the county as well.
The parade, which has been organized by the local Chamber of Commerce from at least as far back as the 1930s, according to local archives, has always been held on High Street in the heart of downtown Waynesburg.
Longstreth also said this year the parade is encouraging units and spectators from other communities who may have had to cancel their parades to participate, making this a countywide event.
“The uniquely different title of a ‘Reverse Parade’ simply means that the units, instead of moving along the route, will be stationary and the spectators will drive through the route to view the units on display,” she said. “Think of Olegbay’s Festival of Lights, but with parade units instead of light displays.”
Longstreth provided specific details about how the parade will operate.
A dedicated route will be established around the fairground with unit displays positioned along it. The east gate will open to spectators starting at 1:45 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. The parade route will open at 2 p.m.
Spectators will enter one gate, travel through the displays on a designated route, passing by Santa at the end and exiting through the west gate back onto Route 21.
As cars arrive, they will be placed into a staging area before beginning the route. At that time, the Corner Cupboard Food Bank will be collecting monetary donations, along with donations of food.
In addition, Toys for Tots donations will be collected by the local chapter of Christian Motorcycle Association and Highway Soldiers, for distribution in Greene County along with the Tri-County Leathernecks, who have organized the Toys for Tots program for many years.
“Spectators are encouraged to consider donating to these two wonderful charity organizations if possible,” Longstreth said.
In years past, units were described by announcers as they passed in front of the courthouse. This year, spectators will be instructed to tune into WANB Radio 105.1 FM to listen to a dedicated parade broadcast, hosted by “Crazy” Dougie Wilson, featuring Christmas music and parade announcements.
Area marching bands will play along the route. Jefferson, Mapletown, West Greene and Waynesburg Central bands will be stationed together, and a band will always be playing as spectators pass by.
Longstreth said the new format has its challenges, but it also opens “a world of possibilities” for entries to get creative in how their display is put together.
“For instance, entries only needs to be one-sided, entrants can bring generators to plug in lights, ‘floats’ can be built on a trailer or inside of a pop-up canopy,” she said. “Queens and elected officials can create a ‘display’ at their car or under a canopy. Imagine the possibilities ... if you need ideas, please reach out to us. There will be more time to set-up and decorate as well.”
Displays will not be permitted to hand out candy to spectators as they pass by, but Longstreth said the Chamber will be collecting candy or funds to purchase candy from any unit that wants to participate.
Treat bags will be made for the first 300 children, and possibly more, who pass by Santa at the end of the route. Each child in the vehicle will receive a treat bag and adults will be presented with a candy cane, all which will be handed out by Santa’s elves.
Those who contribute to the treat bags will be listed on a flyer that will be handed to the parents with the treat bags.
In addition, Longstreth said the Early Learning Resource Center will be giving a book to all children attending the parade while supplies last. The books are made possible through a grant from “First Book.”
Longstreth said the center assists families in Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties with childcare costs and finding high quality education opportunities and other resources.
She also said Rotary Club of Waynesburg will be organizing the North Pole display in the building and will also be collecting letters to Santa in a special North Pole Mailbox.
“If a child would like a reply, a return postal address should be included in the letter,” she said. “Rotarians will answer the letters after the event.”
There is no fee for spectators to drive the route and no prior registration is required.
However, spectators are requested to be patient and to drive with the utmost safety in mind, as many children will be participating in the displays, she said.
All types of entries are invited to participate in the reverse parade and groups who have participated in the past were emailed applications in October.
Applications to set up displays will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 25 and can be obtained by emailing the Chamber at melody@greenechamber.org.
A float contest will take place once again this year with the spectators voting as they drive the route. Entries are reminded that there is no central theme to the displays, but all are asked to portray “Christmas spirit.”
Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats. All entries are reminded no display may include a live Santa, as he is the guest of honor at the end of the parade route.
Organizations that would like to volunteer to assist with additional offerings and/or volunteers are welcome and can call Longstreth at the Chamber office at 724-627-5926.
