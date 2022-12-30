Greene County has worked to combat the opioid crisis though the Substance Use Prevention and Promotion of Overdose Reduction and Treatment (SUPPORT) program.
The county launched the program through a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy's Program Evaluation Research Unit (PERU). It is meant to emphasize prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.
Other Greene County partners include Cornerstone Care Community Health Centers and Beacon Health Options.
According to a press release, 207 healthcare professionals have been trained in motivational interviewing, a counseling approach to changing behavior, stigma reduction, screening, and referring patients to treatment through SUPPORT.
Since October 2020, Cornerstone Care in Waynesburg, Mount Morris, Rogersville and Greensboro have conducted more than 14,000 screenings and identified 405 individuals with substance abuse issues. Those individuals were able to receive interventions and treatment referrals.
SUPPORT is bolstered through the Greene County Overdose Prevention Task Force, which was launched in 2016. The task force includes the Greene County commissioners as well criminal justice professionals, faith groups and treatment providers.
The task force holds monthly meetings. They organize overdose awareness and bystander response training, and also distribute naloxone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.