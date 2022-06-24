The Greene County commissioners and a number of their staff recently hosted Bob Morgan, state director of rural development of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
USDA Rural Development is the lead federal agency helping rural communities grow and prosper by increasing economic development and improving the quality of life in rural places and small towns.
The department has a portfolio of diverse programs that the commissioners explored as opportunities to solve some lingering issues in the county. The top priority discussed was the East Dunkard Water Authority initiative to improve water quality, service and efficiency throughout that water system. USDA water and environmental programs may also be applied toward safe drinking water and improving wastewater management systems.
In addition to water and wastewater treatment facilities, USDA Rural Development has loan and grant programs that include; telecommunications, community facilities, single and multi-family housing programs and business and cooperative programs.
The recently announced $1.4 million grant received through the signing of the federal spending package released in March 2022, will be administered through the USDA under the business and cooperative program. This funding will renovate the county-owned Silveus Building into a business incubator. In collaboration with Waynesburg University, the incubator will provide workspace, services, access to industry experts and mentors to foster development of early-stage companies and create new jobs in Greene County.
