Greene County Commissioners recently issued proclamations designating May Older Americans Month and May 5 National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.
The proclamation for Older Americans Month urged residents “to recognize the contributions of our older citizens, help to create an inclusive society, and join efforts to support older Americans’ choices about how they age in their communities.”
The proclamation for Children’s Mental Health Day asked stakeholders to unite in reminding Greene County residents about “the fundamental necessity of a year-round program for children and youth with mental health needs and their families.”
