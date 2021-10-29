Greene County’s 2021 municipal election will feature few local races, with several incumbents running unopposed.
Voters who will cast their respective ballots Tuesday at the county’s 42 precincts will see countywide races for judge of the court of common pleas, sheriff and coroner.
Each precinct will feature races for tax collector, constable, auditor, judge of elections, inspector of elections, mayor, township supervisor or borough council member and/or school director.
Jeff Grimes of Holbrook is running unopposed for a 10-year Common Pleas Court judge term after winning both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary election. Incumbent Marcus Simms is running unopposed for a four-year term as county sheriff and incumbent Gene Rush is running unopposed for a four-year term as coroner.
Simms won a special election in 2019 to fill the remainder of Sheriff Brian Tennant’s term after Tennant’s death earlier in the year, while Rush was voted in as coroner during the 2017 general election.
The ballot will also include several state races – Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Superior Court and Judge of the Commonwealth Court – as well as several Superior and Commonwealth Court judge retention questions.
The county elections board will begin canvassing the votes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the commissioners’ meeting room on first floor of the county office building, which is located at 93 E. High St. in Waynesburg.
For more information on upcoming election, call the county elections office at 724-852-5230 or visit www.co.greene.pa.us.
