The Community Foundation of Greene County and the Greene County United Way have announced that they have awarded $29,500 in the first two rounds of grants from the Greene County Emergency Response Fund to eight local nonprofits.
The initial round of awards was distributed as direct grants by the Greene County Emergency Response Fund Committee. These grants ensure rapid funding for organizations meeting urgent needs for those affected by the pandemic, such as food, shelter and emergency financial assistance.
Greene County United Way Executive Director, MaChal Forbes, said supporting those organizations throughout the ongoing pandemic is crucial.
“In these uncertain times, we are joining together as a community to support our front line organizations,” Forbes said. “With business closures and social distancing, local agencies are facing immediate losses in funding while dealing with an increase of critical requests and limited supplies. The most important thing we can do is act quickly to provide them the resources they need.”
Direct grant recipients of the Greene County Emergency Response Fund include:
n Corner Cupboard Food Bank;
n Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA;
n Greene Arc;
n Teddy Bear Care Inc.;
n Salvation Army – Greene County Service Center;
n TRIPL;
n Washington Health Systems – Greene; and
n Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.
Established on March 19, the Greene County Emergency Response Fund was conceived as a response to address immediate, short-term and long-term needs in the wake of a county emergency, like COVID-19.
An Emergency Response Fund Committee consisting of business and community leaders from across Greene County was organized to review applications and swiftly distribute grants.
The committee includes members of the CFGC Board of Directors Lucy Northrop Corwin, Observer-Reporter, retired, and Bob Mt. Joy, Cornerstone Care, retired; Greene County United Way Board of Directors Joshuah Dains, Baily Insurance; and Dave Floyd, Waynesburg University; as well as Dave Jones, Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation; Mike Belding, Greene County Commission; and Ellen Rossi, EQT Foundation.
Bettie Stammerjohn, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greene County – which holds the fund – said the generosity of those donating to the fund has enabled the money to help others.
“Thanks to the generosity of all who have given so far, we can get money to organizations that are directly assisting individuals in dire need,” Stammerjohn said. “However, this is just the beginning. We don’t know what our community’s needs will be next week or next month, so it’s important we grow the fund to be able to continue to meet each new challenge as it develops.”
Grants will be made to health and human services organizations to help ensure that Greene County residents’ basic needs are being met, including food, housing and health care.
One hundred percent of the donations will go directly into the community, thanks to support provided by the Community Foundation of Greene County, which seeded the Fund through its discretionary grant funds, along with contributions from The Greene County United Way, the James and Jackie Campbell Family Fund, Tad and Linda Klaner, Jay D Enterprises, Margaret Truntich, Dan and Justine Welsh, Bob and Sharon Willison, the EQT Foundation, the Truist Foundation, Sandra Whetsell, Mark and LuAnn Carlson, the Forget-Me-Not Fund, Margaret Cipcic and Waynesburg University.
Proposals are currently being accepted at www.cfgcpa.org/emergency-response-grants, with disbursement following quickly thereafter to address emerging needs. Applications will be reviewed weekly when submitted by 4 p.m. Monday with notification issued by Friday.
Anyone wishing to donate directly to the Greene County Emergency Response Fund may donate online on the CFGC website at www.cfgcpa.org using the donate button at the top of the page; or by check, which should be made out to Community Foundation of Greene County, and writing Emergency Response Fund on the memo line. Contributions may be sent to CFGC, P.O. Box 768, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
To learn more about the Greene County United Way, visit www.greenecountyunitedway.org.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Greene County, visit www.cfgcpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.