COVID-19 has tremendously impacted many different aspects of life since exploding into a global pandemic this spring, but the virus could not, and would not diminish the kindness and generosity of local folks wanting to help out others.
Case in point: The Community Foundation of Greene County announced recently that through donations the Greene County Emergency Response Fund has made 29 grants totaling $121,500 in partnership with the Greene County United Way.
“It takes a community to help a community, and the Greene County Emergency Response Fund has been a mighty help to many nonprofits since the pandemic began in March,” said Bettie Stammerjohn, CFGC’s executive director.
According to information provided by Stammerjohn, the Emergency Response Fund was established with donations from many businesses and individuals, many of whom have been contributing throughout the summer to be able to help the organizations working with Greene County residents impacted by the pandemic.
“The Emergency Response Fund was established with donations from businesses and individuals, many of whom have been contributing throughout the summer to help organizations working with Greene County citizens impacted by the pandemic,” she said, adding that grants made to health and human service organizations will help ensure that basic needs are met, including food, housing, and healthcare, along with other nonprofits who work with the community.
“We had a total of just over $130,000 at the peak of the fund. However, with grants made by the committee this week, we now only have about $8,000 remaining in the fund,” she said. “We hope more businesses and others will keep the Fund going. We still see the needs as this pandemic continues.”
Many of the grants were made to help organizations secure the safety and sanitizing supplies needed to continue seeing clients. However, some grants were needed so the organization could find other ways to work with their clients in a world that went virtual almost overnight.
“Most nonprofits weren’t ready for this,” Stammerjohn said. “Figuring out how to keep staff safely working, or working from home, often meant new equipment, or software. One nonprofit was struggling to stay open so meals could be provided from their site, but now the fundraising opportunities to help pay that rent were drying up. (However,) a grant from the Emergency Response Fund helped to alleviate that worry and meals continued to flow.”
Even though businesses are opening back up, there is still a need for grants to help make changes in how they provide services.
“None of these issues were in anyone’s budget, and many nonprofits have had to cancel fundraising events which help raise the dollars to operate normally,” she said.
Grants made from the Emergency Response Fund since early April, include:
n The Salvation Army, Greene County Service Center Comprehensive Social Services, $5,000;
n Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Operational Support, $5,000;
n Teddy Bear Care, Inc., Corona Crisis Fund, $500;
n Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Inc., Counseling at Greene County Outreach, $4,950;
n Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, Keeping Domestic Violence Survivors Safe, $5,000;
n Carmichaels Senior Citizens Inc, Senior Center Emergency Fund, $5,000;
n The Washington Hospital Foundation, PPE for WHS Greene, $5,000;
n TRPIL, Taking Care of Our Direct Care Workers, $500;
n Greene Arc, Inc., Psychiatric Rehabilitation, $5,000;
n Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, One-to-One Mentoring in Greene County during the COVID-19 Pandemic, $3,500;
n Washington Greene County Job Training Agency, Inc., SCWDB Board PA CareerLink Greene County COVID19 Emergency Response Remediation, $5,099;
n Dress for Success Pittsburgh, Specialty Work Wear for Essential Healthcare and Food Service Workers, $2,500;
n Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects, Support Service for Persons with Disabilities, $5,000;
n Greene County Historical Society, Greene County Historical Society Virtual Educational Programming, $5,000;
n Greene County Regional Police Department, GCRPD Pandemic Response, $5,000;
n Blueprints, Waynesburg Senior Community Center Site Council, $3,600;
n Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, Emergency Response Fund Grant, $7,000;
n Coalition for a Brighter Greene, Ray of Light, $770;
n Waynesburg University, Waynesburg University PPE, $5,000;
n Cornerstone Care, Cornerstone Care Covid-19 Contact Tracing Project, $5,000;
n CBM of SWPA / Camp Cornerstone, Covid-19 Thermometers, $216;
n Flenniken Greene County, COVID-19 Readiness, $1,250;
n Greene Arc, Inc., Psychiatric Rehabilitation - Greene Arc, Inc., $5,000;
n 2nd Sam 9, Covid-19 reopening, $1,800;
n Blueprints, Waynesburg Senior Community Center Site Council - Second Request, $3,600;
n Greene County Chamber of Commerce, Re-Invent Greene, $10,000;
n Cornerstone Care, Cornerstone Care Smile for Life Virtual Oral Health Curricula project, $5,000;
n PathWays Foundation of Southwestern PA, Adult Services PPE, $5,000; and
n CASA of Greene County, Inc., CASA Operations and Staffing, $6,216.
Stammerjohn said applications are reviewed on a regular basis by a committee of representatives from the CFGC Board of Directors, the GCUW Board of Directors, the county and other funders of Greene County needs.
Individuals and businesses may make gifts to support the Greene County Emergency Response Fund. Contributions to the fund may be made online using the Donate button on the CFGC website (www.cfgcpa.org) or by checks made out to the “Community Foundation of Greene County” and noting Greene County Emergency Response Fund” on the memo line. Checks should be mailed to CFGC, PO Box 768, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Applications for grants from the Fund can be made at http://www.cfgcpa.org/emergency-response-grants/.
For more information, contact CFGC by calling 724-627-2010 or by emailing cfgcpa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.