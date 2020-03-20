Greene County Historical Society awarded $4,000 State Museum Grant

On March 4, State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, announced that the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded the Greene County Historical Society a $4,000 grant.
Snyder said these grants are used to provide general operating support to historical societies and state museums that are not receiving direct support by other state agency operating support programs.
The historical society has received the $4,000 grant for at least the past three years according to Executive Director Matt Cumberledge.
“Many grants are designated for specific projects, but organizations like ours need grant money more for day to day operations,” he said. “That’s why we are especially grateful for this particular grant.”
In 2018, the historical society used the grant to upgrade its computer equipment. The 2019 and 2020 grants went toward operational expenses like utilities, salaries and other items that help keep the buildings open.
According to Cumberledge, the historical society’s annual budget is close to $100,000, which is derived from memberships, events, grants and contributions made by members of the community. He and Event Manager Sam Gandy, apply for the grants when they become available.
“For 2020, we already received $11,000 in grant money,” Cumberledge said. “Grant cycles occur quarterly or at different times of the year, and we will definitely apply for other grants this year.”
The grants are awarded under the PHMC’s Cultural and Historical Support Grant. According to the PHMC website, the organization will be awarding just under $2 million in grants to qualified museums and official county historical societies under the Cultural and Historic Support program.
This is a one-year, interim grant program using funds placed in PHMC’s operating budget by the state legislature and restricted for this purpose only. Working in concert with legislative leadership to determine the best way to distribute these limited funds, applicants must meet organizational eligibility requirements, and awards are based on a calculation that uses the operating budget from the most recently completed fiscal year.
The goals of the grant are to strengthen the Pennsylvania museum community and provide general operating support to museum and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. The grants allow applicants to determine and describe how they will use funds.
According to Rusty Baker, executive director of Pennsylvania Museums, which administers the grant program for the PHMC, the state began earmarking grants for historical societies and museums around 2009. The economic downturn in fiscal years 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 put a two year hiatus on the grants. When the grant program resumed two years later, the amount of money allocated for the grants was less than the original allocations.
As administrator of the program, Pennsylvania Museums gets the word out about the availability of the grant money and reviews the applications to see they are complete. The PHMC then approves the grant money appropriate for each applicant.
“Preserving our history, including artifacts and stories of our past, is so important in educating our current and future generations,” Snyder said. “The Greene County Historical Society plays an integral part in keeping our communities connected through that shared history and making these types of investments ensures it can continue to educate and engage residents and visitors alike.”
