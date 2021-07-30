A Greene County man is charged with burglary and aggravated assault, accused of breaking into a home at 252 1/2 W. Franklin St. in Waynesburg and threatening to kill three people on July 22.
Waynesburg Borough Police alleged John Gary Shultz, 35, of Holbrook, went to the home around 6:24 a.m. and kicked in the front door before throwing pieces of block at another door separating the entryway from the living area and yelling that he was going to kill the three people inside.
When police arrived, Shultz fled on foot, ignoring commands from officers to stop and get on the ground, according to court documents. He was found and arrested about 2 p.m., police reported.
Shultz is charged with burglary with persons present, criminal trespass and three counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He is being held without bail at Greene County Prison.
As of press time, his preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held July 28.
