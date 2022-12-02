A Greene County man already convicted last year of molesting a young girl was found guilty on thousands of counts for sexually abusing a different child over several years.
Matthew S. Perry, 44, of Monongahela, was convicted Nov. 18 by the jury on nearly 15,000 separate charges following a three-day trial at the Greene County Courthouse.
State police charged him in October 2020 for the ongoing abuse of the girl dating back to 2008.
The jury convicted Perry on all 12,438 felony charges that include child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated assault of a child and corruption of a minor, along with 2,191 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child. It’s not known when Perry will be sentenced, although he’s been incarcerated since 2017 since his arrest.
He was previously convicted by a different Greene County jury last December in another case involving a different girl he abused on several occasions in 2016 and 2017. President Judge Lou Dayich sentenced him in May to serve 40 to 80 years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender with the state police’s Megan’s Law list for the rest of his life.
Perry has been jailed since he was arrested in Morgantown, W.Va., in August 2017, nearly three months after state police filed charges in the original case. It took more than four years for Perry to go to trial after he was originally deemed incompetent to face the charges and was admitted for mental health treatment on three separate occasions at Torrance State Hospital near Blairsville.
His wife, Cheyenna Perry, 40, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to recording videos and taking photographs of a girl engaged in sexual acts, and then sending them to her husband while he was trying to evade capture in the summer of 2017. She was sentenced to serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison and ordered to register for life as a sex offender after she pleaded guilty to all charges in exchange for her cooperation in her husband’s case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.