Greene County man dies after falling from pickup truck
- By Jon Andreassi, for the Greene County Messenger
Friday, September 16, 2022 3:40 AM
A Greene County man died after falling from the back of a pickup truck on Aug. 5, and marked the only fatality to occur over the Labor Day holiday weekend in area covered by state police in Troop B.
Carl David Tucker II, 27, of Gray Township, was riding on an “unsecured load” in the bed of the truck just before 7 p.m. on Stringtown Road in the township, according to state police. He fell out of the truck about 750 feet north of the road’s intersection with Main Street.
Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old Gray Township woman, but did not release her name. There was also an 18-year-old male passenger. Neither was injured.
Tucker was transported from the scene via ambulance to Washington Health System Greene Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m., according to the Greene County Coroner’s office.
According to the coroner, Tucker died of multiple injuries. His death was ruled an accident.
Police are investigating and have not filed any charges against the driver.
According to statistics released by state police, Troop B responded to 57 other crashes over the Labor Day weekend. Troop B covers Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, as well as portions of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
The Gray Township incident was the only fatality, while 16 were injured in other crashes on the region’s roadways. Four of those crashes involved alcohol.
There were slightly more crashes than last year, when Troop B responded to 50. There were 18 total injuries, and no fatal accidents.
While DUI arrests dropped from 57 to 32, police issued more citations this year than in 2021.
More than 730 people were cited for speeding. Police issued 1,639 citations for various other traffic violations, compared to 1,377 last year.
