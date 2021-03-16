The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 4:
Cumberland Township
Brian M. Plavi, et ux., to BGRS Relocation Inc., Lots 82-83 in Fairdale Annex Plan, $295,000.00 (3-1-21)
Cumberland and Jefferson Townships
Richard A. Bartoletti, et ux., to Luke Andrew Lubich, et ux., 12.6368 Acres, $260,000.00 (3-1-21)
Franklin Township
David Donald Zollars Estate A/K/A David D. Zollars, et ux., to Benjamin R. Williamson, et ux., 6.753 Acres, $17,000.00 (3-2-21)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Beverly J. Haberstumpf Mangold to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $102.00 (2-26-21)
Jefferson Township
George E. Lesko Estate A/K/A George Edward Lesko Estate, et ux., to Brian Meadows, et al., Lots 56-59 in Moredock Plan, $25,000.00 (2-26-21)
Gregory Ryan Kerr to Clyde Clayton, III, 2 Lots, $195,000.00 (2-26-21)
Richhill Township
Kirk J. Hutchinson, et ux., to Scott Whipkey, 10.015 Acres, $25,000.00 (2-26-21)
Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 133 Acres, O&G, $106,235.21 (3-1-21)
Springhill Township
Kenneth Vroman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 56.539 Acres, O&G, $6,596.21 (2-26-21)
Don H. Taylor, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 56.539 Acres, O&G, $6,596.21 (2-26-21)
Nancy L. Somosko to EQT Production Company, 327.7625 Acres, O&G, $2,002.09 (2-26-21)
Washington Township
Deborah A. Berry to Matthew A. Berry, 26.284 Acres, $40,000.00 (2-26-21)
Waynesburg Borough
James H. Coleman, et ux., to Julia Broskey, Lot, $85,000.00 (2-26-21)
Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et ux., to Joshua James Dwayne McCartney, Lot, $20,000.00 (3-1-21)
Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et ux., to Joshua Hames Dwayne McCartney, Lot, $30,000.00 (3-1-21)
First Federal Savings & Loan to Harry M. Jones, et ux., Lot, $39,900.00 (3-2-21)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 11:
Center Township
Harold W. Thistle, Jr., et ux., to Steven T. Ashcraft, et ux., 98.137 Acres, $400,000.00 (3-5-21)
Cumberland Township
Adam M. Lewis to CFJ Property Holding LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $93,127.50 (3-3-21)
Cumberland, Jefferson and
Dunkard Township
Nakia Pavone, et ux., to Thomas Horner, III, .275 Acre, $17,000.00 (3-5-21)
Richard A. Smith, et ux., to Alan Adolph Thomay, et ux., 20 Acres, $920,000.00 (3-9-21)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington Townships
Merlin Neely, Sr., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 28 Tracts, O&G, $76,044.86 (3-3-21)
Freeport, Springhill , Gray and Richhill Townships
HYE Royalty Company to Island Resources, Tracts, O&G, $7,750.00 (3-8-21)
Jefferson and
Monongahela Township
Richard A. Buttermore to Michael J. Rumble, Lot 10, $100.00 (3-5-21)
Morris Township
Stefani G. Cowan A/K/A Stefani C. Minnear to Horizon Resources III, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,263.25 (3-9-21)
Perry Township
Martha Anderson Estate, et ux., to Christopher Knight, et ux., Tract, $44,000.00 (3-3-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Diana Marple A/K/A Diana L. Blair to Robert M. Cain, 8 Lots, $25,000.00 (3-8-21)
Richhill Township
Thomas R. Gray to VES Land LLC, et ux., 42.325 Acres, O&G, $30,568.00 (3-8-21)
Lahanza LLC to Michael Douglas Zavada, et al., 3 Tracts, $60,000.00 (3-9-21)
Springhill Township
Jack B. Cooper, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II, LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $93,127.50 (3-3-21)
Annabele C. Shunk, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $19,083.90 (3-9-21)
Washington Township
Board of Trustees for the Protestant Episco, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., Tract, Coal, $30,000.00 (3-5-21)
Wayne Township
Dolly Wine to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,614.72 (3-8-21)
Waynesburg Borough
William P. Thomas Jr., Estate, et al., to Fred Grable, Sr., et ux., Lots 61& 63 in Illig Addition, $169,900.00 (3-4-21)
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky, et ux., to Greylock Production LLC, Lot, $400,000.00 (3-5-21)
