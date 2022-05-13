The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 7-28.

Carmichaels Borough

Frederick C. Clark Jr. to Frederick Charles Clark III, for $50,000

Joel P. Ankrom to Avery White, for $154,000

Center Township

FV-I Inc to Garrett Miller, for $60,000

Cumberland Township

Kevin M. Shirley Daniel Brooks Poland Jr., for $239,000

Wilber D. Colvin to Daniel Ciancarelli, for $769,000

Joyce D. Fortney to Raymond D. Chambers, for $120,000

Joseph R. Black to Bryan McCannon, for $22,000

William J. Malinosky to Eric B. Davis, for $50,000

Michael Bowers to Nina Rose Jordan, for $4,400

Colleen K. Walkley to Scott I. Staggers, for $115,000

Ernest E. & Madonna J. Wise Rev Living Trust to Bobbi Paes, for $205,000

Jonathan J. Bradey to Nicholas Harland Gustovich, for $80,000

Barry A. Adamson to Ryan Woods, for $158,000

Robert H. Cutwright to Michael C. Crago, for $56,000

J&T Red Star LLC to James H. Cupples Jr., for $14,000

Jared W. Blosser to Kaitlin Fisher, for $37,000

Dunkard Township

Thomasine Barner to Theresa L. Meredith, for $42,513.60

Franklin Township

James W. Wood to Frank Joseph Patrick Sr., for $145,000

First Federal Savings & Loan to Heather L. Gilbert, for $32,600

Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust to John H. Higgins, for $100,000

Cameron International Corporation to John D. Higgins, for $315,000

Monongahela Township

Alexis Puher to Roy Richmond, for $330,000

Paul P. Cheksosky to William L. Harwood, for $75,000

Lena L. Gashie By Atty-In-Fact to Kristopher Thomas Kirk, for $155,000

Morgan Township

Charles J. Duffey to Daniel R. Adamson Sr., for $220,000

Wolfgang Christian Vanhelsing, aka Robert C. Jartin, to Kenneth Cline, for $35,000

Rices Landing Borough

Clifford A. Guesman to Earnest R. Basinger, for $20,000

Washington Township

Betty Jean White by Atty-In-Fact to Nancy M. Koenig, for $125,000

Frederick Fehling to William Joseph Kaper, for $1,222,000

Waynesburg Borough

Maurice A. Hosey to Brendan Byham, for $176,000

Carolyn Hill Lankard Estate to Beth L. Mason, for $135,000

Brett Allan Staggers, aka Brett Allen Staggers to Derek E. Wilson, for $189,000

Michael B. Rahuba to Donald J. Mallen, for $128,750

Richard L. Hunnell to David V. Coder, for $5,000

Whiteley Township

Michael D. Johnson to Gene Lee, for $6,153.85

Jacy Lippencott aka Jacy Shriver to Todd M. Ely, for $60,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.