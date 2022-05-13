The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 7-28.
Carmichaels Borough
Frederick C. Clark Jr. to Frederick Charles Clark III, for $50,000
Joel P. Ankrom to Avery White, for $154,000
Center Township
FV-I Inc to Garrett Miller, for $60,000
Cumberland Township
Kevin M. Shirley Daniel Brooks Poland Jr., for $239,000
Wilber D. Colvin to Daniel Ciancarelli, for $769,000
Joyce D. Fortney to Raymond D. Chambers, for $120,000
Joseph R. Black to Bryan McCannon, for $22,000
William J. Malinosky to Eric B. Davis, for $50,000
Michael Bowers to Nina Rose Jordan, for $4,400
Colleen K. Walkley to Scott I. Staggers, for $115,000
Ernest E. & Madonna J. Wise Rev Living Trust to Bobbi Paes, for $205,000
Jonathan J. Bradey to Nicholas Harland Gustovich, for $80,000
Barry A. Adamson to Ryan Woods, for $158,000
Robert H. Cutwright to Michael C. Crago, for $56,000
J&T Red Star LLC to James H. Cupples Jr., for $14,000
Jared W. Blosser to Kaitlin Fisher, for $37,000
Dunkard Township
Thomasine Barner to Theresa L. Meredith, for $42,513.60
Franklin Township
James W. Wood to Frank Joseph Patrick Sr., for $145,000
First Federal Savings & Loan to Heather L. Gilbert, for $32,600
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust to John H. Higgins, for $100,000
Cameron International Corporation to John D. Higgins, for $315,000
Monongahela Township
Alexis Puher to Roy Richmond, for $330,000
Paul P. Cheksosky to William L. Harwood, for $75,000
Lena L. Gashie By Atty-In-Fact to Kristopher Thomas Kirk, for $155,000
Morgan Township
Charles J. Duffey to Daniel R. Adamson Sr., for $220,000
Wolfgang Christian Vanhelsing, aka Robert C. Jartin, to Kenneth Cline, for $35,000
Rices Landing Borough
Clifford A. Guesman to Earnest R. Basinger, for $20,000
Washington Township
Betty Jean White by Atty-In-Fact to Nancy M. Koenig, for $125,000
Frederick Fehling to William Joseph Kaper, for $1,222,000
Waynesburg Borough
Maurice A. Hosey to Brendan Byham, for $176,000
Carolyn Hill Lankard Estate to Beth L. Mason, for $135,000
Brett Allan Staggers, aka Brett Allen Staggers to Derek E. Wilson, for $189,000
Michael B. Rahuba to Donald J. Mallen, for $128,750
Richard L. Hunnell to David V. Coder, for $5,000
Whiteley Township
Michael D. Johnson to Gene Lee, for $6,153.85
Jacy Lippencott aka Jacy Shriver to Todd M. Ely, for $60,000
