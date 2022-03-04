The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 10.
Aleppo Township
Work Resources LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 48.8 Acres, O&G, $283,311.11 (2-2-22)
Aleppo and Richhill Townships
Peter Andrew Bauer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 193.55625 Acres, O&G, $14,079.74 (2-2-22)
Center Township
Patricia E. Rohanna, et ux., to Beau Jackson, .172 Acre, $135,000.00 (2-3-22)
Dunkard Township
Alex Yancich, et al., to David Yancich, et ux., Tract, $18,621.38 (2-4-22)
Dustin L. Coles to Taylor Kennison to Abigail Shiplet, Lot 63 in Bobtown, $50,000.00 (2-8-22)
Freeport Township
Joan E. Hatfield, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (2-2-22)
James C. McElhinny to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (2-2-22)
Martin R. Moniger, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 127.08 Acres, $28,000.00 (2-7-22)
Nancy J. Santomo to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 135.01 Acres, $19,264.00 (2-7-22)
Jefferson Township
Issam El-Ayazra, et al., to Tonya Ilene Benyi, 1 Acre, $58,250.00 (2-7-22)
Monongahela Township
David A. Kovach to Elite Real Estate LLC, 7.203 Acres, $432,000.00 (2-8-22)
Morgan Township
Cherry Lynn Simmons Estate, et ux., to Joey L. Dickey, Jr., 2 Tracts, $205,000.00 (2-8-22)
Morris Township
David A. Stewart, et ux., to Conrhein Coal Co, et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (2-2-22)
Perry Township
Linda B. Pitcock, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 11.799 Acres, O&G, $614.53 (2-2-22)
Lewis C. Fox to The Mineral Company, et ux., 24.587 Acres, O&G, $190,000.22 (2-2-22)
Richhill Township
Karen S. Pettit to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.6 Acres, O&G, $40,160.00 (2-2-22)
Gary W. Finch to EQT Production Company, 4 Acres, $1,142.87 (2-2-22)
Springhill Township
Lori F. Durst to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $492.54 (2-2-22)
Christian Theological Seminary to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.547 Acres, O&G, $12,083.17 (2-2-22)
Deborah F. Desmond to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $492.54 (2-2-22)
Teresa Ann Been to EQT Production Company, 110 Acres, O&G, $814.28 (2-2-22)
Teresa Ann Been to EQT Production Company, 152.26349 Acres, O&G, $958.17 (2-2-22)
Wayne Kitch, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 43.21 Acres, $18,400.00 (2-7-22)
