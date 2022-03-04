The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 10.
Aleppo Township
Work Resources LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 48.8 Acres, O&G, $283,311.11 (2-2-22)
Aleppo and Richhill Townships
Peter Andrew Bauer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 193.55625 Acres, O&G, $14,079.74 (2-2-22)
Center Township
Patricia E. Rohanna, et ux., to Beau Jackson, .172 Acre, $135,000.00 (2-3-22)
Dunkard Township
Alex Yancich, et al., to David Yancich, et ux., Tract, $18,621.38 (2-4-22)
Dustin L. Coles to Taylor Kennison to Abigail Shiplet, Lot 63 in Bobtown, $50,000.00 (2-8-22)
Freeport Township
Joan E. Hatfield, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (2-2-22)
James C. McElhinny to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (2-2-22)
Martin R. Moniger, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 127.08 Acres, $28,000.00 (2-7-22)
Nancy J. Santomo to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 135.01 Acres, $19,264.00 (2-7-22)
Jefferson Township
Issam El-Ayazra, et al., to Tonya Ilene Benyi, 1 Acre, $58,250.00 (2-7-22)
Monongahela Township
David A. Kovach to Elite Real Estate LLC, 7.203 Acres, $432,000.00 (2-8-22)
Morgan Township
Cherry Lynn Simmons Estate, et ux., to Joey L. Dickey, Jr., 2 Tracts, $205,000.00 (2-8-22)
Morris Township
David A. Stewart, et ux., to Conrhein Coal Co, et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (2-2-22)
Perry Township
Linda B. Pitcock, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 11.799 Acres, O&G, $614.53 (2-2-22)
Lewis C. Fox to The Mineral Company, et ux., 24.587 Acres, O&G, $190,000.22 (2-2-22)
Richhill Township
Karen S. Pettit to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.6 Acres, O&G, $40,160.00 (2-2-22)
Gary W. Finch to EQT Production Company, 4 Acres, $1,142.87 (2-2-22)
Springhill Township
Lori F. Durst to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $492.54 (2-2-22)
Christian Theological Seminary to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.547 Acres, O&G, $12,083.17 (2-2-22)
Deborah F. Desmond to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $492.54 (2-2-22)
Teresa Ann Been to EQT Production Company, 110 Acres, O&G, $814.28 (2-2-22)
Teresa Ann Been to EQT Production Company, 152.26349 Acres, O&G, $958.17 (2-2-22)
Wayne Kitch, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 43.21 Acres, $18,400.00 (2-7-22)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 17.
Cumberland Township
Thomas Jones, et ux., to Matthew D. Headlee, et ux., .331 Acre, $198,000.00 (2-11-22)
John Wesley Hardin, et ux., to Monty Stewart, et ux., Lot 254 in Nemacolin, $17,000.00 (2-11-22)
Brian Carl Machesky, et ux., to Joseph L. Piper, et ux., Lots 138-140 in Colonial Heights Addition, $350,000.00 (2-14-22)
Franklin Township
Charles L. Bryner, Jr., et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)
Lisebeth B. Lord to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)
Leeland Development Co to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 34.083 Acres, O&G, $170,400.00 (2-9-22)
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Danielle Deneys, 2 Tracts, $146,200.00 (2-15-22)
Jackson Township
Earl M. George, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 10.79 Acres, $15,200.00 (2-14-22)
Jefferson Borough
Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .5432 Acre, $2,951.66 (2-15-22)
Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .3378 Acre, $11,627.55 (2-15-22)
Morgan Township
James Russell Robison, Jr., et ux., to John M. Radjenovic, 1.899 Acres, $1,489.20 (2-14-22)
Perry Township
HFP LLC to Mason-Dixon Riders Association Inc., 95.367 Acres, $184,000.00 (2-10-22)
Springhill Township
Troy Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $80,000.00 (2-14-22)
Walter Barnhart, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.960 Acres, $15,830.00 (2-14-22)
Wilson Resources LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $651,420.00 (2-14-22)
Wayne Township
The Four Company LLC, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 127 Acres, O&G, $226,702.91 (2-14-22)
Whiteley Township
Van Druff Farm LP, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 356.7 Acres, $53,780.00 (2-14-22)
Joseph F. John to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 121.3 Acres, $99,600.00 (2-14-22)
Marlene Alberta Hunnell to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 14.89 Acres, $6,512.00 (2-14-22)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 24.
Aleppo, Springhill and Jackson Townships
Christy L. Clutter to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)
Glade A. Eakin, II, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)
Tracie A. Grove, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $3,011.15 (2-22-22)
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 2/109.772 Int., $3,643.92 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 3/109.772 Int., $5,465.87 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 1/109.772 Int., $1,821.96 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Scott Johnson, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 5/109.772 Int., $9,109.79 (2-22-22)
Cumberland Township
Nicole Wise, et ux., to Belmont Fred Forsythe, .130 Acre, $754.25 (2-16-22)
St. Matthias Parish Charitable Trust, et al., to Shawn Davis Ministries Inc., Lot, $7,500.00 (2-16-22)
Dunkard Township
Janet Mae McClure to Fairview Cemetery Association, R/W, $193.26 (2-16-22)
Franklin Township
Christina Deible to Trenton James Phillips, .376 Acre, $235,000.00 (2-16-22)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington Townships
Carrol India Fitzgerald to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $29,871.66 (2-18-22)
Jefferson Borough
Next Home Property Management LLC to Timothy R. Muilenburg, Lot 27, $20,000.00 (2-18-22)
Jefferson Township
Samuel L. Richter, et ux., to William H. Orndoff, Sr., .130 Acre, $30,000.00 (2-18-22)
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Megan Galloway, et ux., 60 Acres, $175,000.00 (2-17-22)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Wayne Charles Groskinsky to Par City Holdings LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $26,682.25 (2-18-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, et ux., Lot, $500.00 (2-22-22)
