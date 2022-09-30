The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Sept. 1-13.
Aleppo Township
Mabel L. Tennant to The Mineral Company, for $7,309
Teressa G. Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $13,113.20
Don C. Strait to Daniel P. Lhota II, for $280,000
Iron Coal Resources LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company Exchange, for $11,700,000
Cumberland Township
Ashley Rush aka Ashley Gresko to Hunter K. Shriver, for $185,000
Tracy Patterson Williams to Amanda Lister, for $69,900
Eugene S. Walker to Danielle Iams, for $1,500
Jeffrey Hathaway II to Michael A. Lewis, for $16,000
Dawn Ashby aka Dawn Moore to Jordan T. Moore, for $87,000
Colby Cormack to Debra Allen, for $22,359.90
Robert McMillen to Rebecca Churby aka Rebecca Hackney, for $23,000
Franklin Township
Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh to Lieca J. Snyder, for $173,000
Tyler Kieffer to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, for $163,000
Robert Humphreys to Robert E. Keller, for $5,000
Andrew Jackson Huffman III Estate aka Andrew J. Huffman III Estate to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, for $155,000
Samantha L. Rush to Robert L. Shultz, for $349,000
Megan R. Huffman aka Megan R. Kepler to Caroline Grace Frye, for $145,000
John C. McNay to Frantz Auguste, for $228,000
Freeport Township
Charles Robert Delaney to Guy R. Hostutler, for $50,000
Gilmore Township
Sharon L. Shepherd to The Mineral Company, for $12,847.80
Jeri Dixon Mitchell aka Jeri Dixon Carter to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
David Michael Dixon to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
Mark Edward Dixon to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
Paul Kenton Post to Foss Minerals LLC, for $5,702.01
Jackson Township
Richard T. Gidley to EQT Production Company, for $1,578.82
Louis D. D’Amico to The Mineral Company, for $8,758.75
Colleen M. Stone to EQT Production Company, for $530.30
Jefferson
Lori Baker to Cari Lynn Swink, for $30,000
Jefferson Township
Bryan A. Higginbotham to Katlyn Kieffer, for $290,000
Gregory Joseph Kurtyka to Richard L. Yoders, for $369,000
Shelby L. Russ to Michael D. Funte, for $151,000
Monongahela Township
Marsha J. Fox to Jeffrey E. Bechen Sr., for $50,000
Peggy J. Ocker to Amy Hunyady, for $27,889.65
Morris Township
William Morrow to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $5,000
Perry Township
Jean B. Negley to The Mineral Company, for $3,858.10
Richhill Township
Marcy L. Feldt to EQT Production Company, for $500
Bobbi Jean Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,00
Gayle A. Caro to EQT Production Company, for $500
Springhill Township
Jayme Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Helen J. Curran to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,550
Dennis K. Downing to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $800
Cheryl L. Carder to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $800
Waynesburg
Michelle L. Kaczmark to Jeffrey C. Fox, for $92,000
