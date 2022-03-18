The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3:
Dunkard Township
Carol P. Roebuck to Kennley Properties LLC, for $75,000
George Z. Barber III to Kenneth P. Adams, for $92,500
Franklin Township
Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, for $220,000
Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, for $195,000
Monongahela Township
Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, for $36,128.40
Morris Township
Stanley S. Myers II to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $55,000
Perry Township
Richard A. Smith to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, for $1,935,000
Rices Landing Borough
Mark W. King to Ryan A. Edwards, for $30,000
Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor to Barry A. Adamson, for $177,500
Richhill Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to William P. Pulkownik, for $75,602.40
Waynesburg Borough
Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, for $89,900
