The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3:

Dunkard Township

Carol P. Roebuck to Kennley Properties LLC, for $75,000

George Z. Barber III to Kenneth P. Adams, for $92,500

Franklin Township

Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, for $220,000

Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, for $195,000

Monongahela Township

Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, for $36,128.40

Morris Township

Stanley S. Myers II to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $55,000

Perry Township

Richard A. Smith to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, for $1,935,000

Rices Landing Borough

Mark W. King to Ryan A. Edwards, for $30,000

Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor to Barry A. Adamson, for $177,500

Richhill Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to William P. Pulkownik, for $75,602.40

Waynesburg Borough

Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, for $89,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.