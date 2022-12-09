The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the weeks of Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.
Aleppo Township
Ridgetop Royalties LLC to J. Charles Farmer, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,100,000
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Mark S. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.14836 Acres, O&G, $8,287.95
Vera Fosnot to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $20,702.90
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Michael Sunyich, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96
Clarksville
Ishaan Patel by TCB, et ux., to Makel & Associates, LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Donald Maize by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Lot, $3,000
Cumberland Township
Rosa Melissa Vamosi, et al., to James Lawrence, et al., 3 Tracts, $80,000
Edna R. Lavins by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Martin Folan by TCB, et ux., to Charles Bowser, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Nemacolin Hunting and Fishing Club by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot,$500
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, 11 Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 12, Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Crucible, $1,400
John C. McGrath, et ux., to Jason J. Barber, et ux., 10.637 Acres, $340,000
Charles G. Smith by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Dawn Province by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Ira S. Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Timothy Cumberland, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John Fabean by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Susan Chisler by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Patricia Crow Farmer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Tammy Lynn Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot,$500
Earl L. Guesman by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Christopher L. Keffer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Mary Citrone by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Charles Reha, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 30, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 45, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 46, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 47, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 48, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 42, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 43, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 44, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 29, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 33, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 34, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 35, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 36, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 39, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 40, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 41, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 37, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 38, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Dwayne E. Iams, et ux., Tax Claim, Lots, $500
Gloria Cobin by TCB, et ux., to MRG Enterprises LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 118, Nemacolin, $500
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 2, Nemacolin, $500
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Kenenth Varner by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 358, Nemacolin, $500
Paul H. Haught by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 305, Nemacolin, $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 94 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 77 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 78 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 79 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 80 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 95 $500
Glenn Darrah by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 44 $500
Frank Morris Baily Estate by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, $500
Dale J. Higgs by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lot 39-40, Hatfield, $500
Frank N. Smalich by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lots, $500
Dunkard Township
Donna D. Triplett by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, Tract, $2,500
Anthony Garcia Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 14 Maple Sterling Coal Co Plan, $500
Harry A. Jordan by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickly Coal, $500
Nova 1 Properties LLC to Dustin Rhodes, et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000
Petitte Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Evelyn Pettite by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500
Petitte Coals Inc by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500
Franklin Township
Betty G. Fox Estate aka Betty Anne Fox Estate, et ux., to Scott M. Henderson, et al., 43 Colonial Place Plan, $236,900
Shelly Koteras, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $33,018.05
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, et ux., to William G. Nimpfer, 2 Tracts, O&G, $141,775
Margaretta M. Clark Estate, et ux., to Juan Pablo Del Angel Reyes, Tract, $17,000
Freeport Township
Jeryl D. Bornstein aka Jeryl Eichberg to The Mineral Company, et ux., 20.45 Acres, O&G, $122,700
Gilmore Township
John R. Lovingwood by POA, et ux., to Willow Point Minerals LLC, 12.42 Acres, O&G, $50,000
Norma Lee Riley by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, ¼ Interest, $500
Gray Township
Patrick A. Bedilion to Patrick Andrew Bedilion, et ux., 2 ½ Acres, $39,529.50
Greene Township
Ralph John Ross by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, 1/3 Interest, $500
William S. Brewer by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Jackson Township
Linda R. Barney to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $2,815.68
Tiffany L. Dean to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.875 Acres, O&G, $13,638.29
Jennifer J. Lippencott, et al., to Justin E. Bular, et ux., 408 Acres, $550,000
Jefferson Township
Robert R. Riffle, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 160 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 162 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 159 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 161 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 158 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 156 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 155 Fairground Add., $500
Joseph S. Mangione, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, 67 Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Diana L. McDaniel to Ethan Virgili, et ux., 19.145 Acres, $28,717.50
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 64, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 65, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 66, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Rose Mermelstein by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 71, Landing Heights, $500
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 11, Delancy Heights, $500
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 10, Delancy Heights, $500
Iona Riggs Carson Estate by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Monongahela Township
Helen C. Hounchell by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $5,000
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Kevin K. Daniel by TCB, et ux., to Angela McCourt, et ux., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Morgan Township
Ravinder P. Chandhok, et ux., to Gregg M. Ullom, et ux., 17.448 Acres, $21,000
Billy Joe Pellegrini by POA, et al., to BAP Industries LLC, 2 Tracts, $130,000
Morris Township
Dennis J. Knowlson to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000
Jessica R. Anderson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.19 Acres, O&G, $32,497.02
Perry Township
Zachary David McGinnis to Ashley M. Krashna, et ux., Tract, $349,900
Donna R. Gamble aka Donna Renee Gamble, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $5,000
William L. Pack to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $14,400
David Harris to Benjamin Ankrom, Lots 5-9, Block A, Martins Second Addition, $165,000
Rices Landing
Esther Neroni to Michael A. Ozohonish, II, Lot, Bayard Plan, $50,000
Richhill Township
James R. Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Matthew P. Rhome to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Springhill Township
Donna Lynn Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 214.80 Acres, O&G, $3,992.63
Randall G. Kimble to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13.10625 Acres, O&G, $10,921.87
R. William Trussell A/K/A Bill Trussel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $11,500.44
Debra D. Crews to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.2060 Acres, O&G, $5,409.02
Erwin Neal Veteto, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $3,992.63
Vicky Maggard to EQT Production Company, 25 Acres, O&G, $2,199.08
Springhill and Gilmore townships
West Virginia University Foundation Inc., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $182,586.60
Washington Township
Michelle L. Anderson aka Michelle L. Hyde, et ux., to Raymond P. Schafer, Lot, $135,000
Wayne Township
Kathleene McNay Schlienger to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $25,468.75
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 43 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 41 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 44 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 42 Hoy Plan, $500
CNXL Land LLC to Mary Josephine Blake, .39 Acre, $15,000
Waynesburg
Stephen I. Freeman by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $3,000
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000
Drew A. Johnson, et ux., to Andrew Franko, Lot, $100,700
Crystal Rush, et ux., to James R. Gilbert, et ux., Lot, $22,000
