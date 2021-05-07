The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 7-20.
Aleppo Township
Frank J. Hays to Howard Secher, for $55,000
Athena Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $203,137.74
Center Township
James F. Lindstrom to Alan Saul, for $35,000
Waynesburg DPP LLP to Richard Gene Mauro, for $1,550,000
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Donald Sherman Allen Jr., for $8,500
Jeremy R. Nelson to Cynthia King, for $38,486.50
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Lance E. McIntire, for $295,000
Lance E. McIntire to Charles F. Boettinger Jr., for $196,500
Josephine Osborne Estate to Nathen Todd, for $101,000
Dunkard Township
Robert B. Perry to Michael Franks, for $800
Douglas Edwards to Tina L. Murphy, for $80,000
Franklin Township
Brick House Enterprises LLC to JLH Holdings LLC, for $225,000
James Donovan Roberts Estate to Lightning Properties LLC, for $32,000
Stephen J. Blasco III to Drew D. Schauble, for $548,499
H. William Deweese to Rebecca Tharp, for $200,000
Donley Paul Blaker by Atty-In-Fact to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $69,030
Greene Township
Clare Franklin Bargerstock Estate to Daniel A. Dunkle, for $325,000
Jefferson
Gary L. Ealy to Frank Douglas Smouse, for $159,000
Taylor L. Bosworth to Chelsea B. Dean, for $95,000
Jefferson Township
George R. Carter Jr., to Steven J. Cypher, for $2,800
William C. Birks to Melody R. Cox, for $102,898.17
David P. Alan to Matthew Cross, for $435,000
PNC Bank N A to Lois Rahuba, for $220,000
Monongahela Township
Philip Kyle McLaughlin to Rachel Elissa Ware, for $139,000
Perry Township
Joann Herrington to John R. Adams, for $40,000
Beta Energy Partners LLC to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $88,008.08
Richhill Township
AMP IV LP to General Capital Holdings LLC, for $10
Adeline C. Wavra to AMP IV LP, for $108,436.25
Mary J. Rickabaugh to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $5,673
Jerry W. Hartley to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Roger C. Weekly to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $24,000
Dennis Gary Hughes to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $128,499.40
Springhill Township
Ramon S. Alcolea to Windridge Minerals, for $500
Carolyn Sue Whiteaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80
Philip Waggoner to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80
Cheryl A. Zorko to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80
Springhill and Freeport townships
Sky Pilot Resources LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $25,000
Lisa Mace to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500
Cindy Thorne to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500
Donald Tustin to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500
Linda Neely to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $2,992.80
Kitty Long to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $2,992.80
Angela Nilson to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,496.40
Elaine K. Schmitt to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,617.98
Peter McMullin to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $60,000
Michael J. Lyle to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $6,184
Ronald H. Lyle Jr. to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $11,880
John Butcher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,360
Mary Katherine Seese to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,360
Judy L. Merritt to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,800
Linda Butcher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $612
Wayne Township
Carol Ann Patterson, to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
Susan Lynn Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
John Robert Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
Waynesburg
Wilson Land Holding LLC to Benjamin M. Caldwell, for $106,000
Donald C. Keller to Cynthia May Bailey, for $50,806
William Lee Schifko Estate to David J. Davidson, for $80,800
Keith D. McClure Jr., to Kelli Krainbucher, for $128,500
James Donovan Roberts Estate to Lightning Properties LLC, for $21,000
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $1,000
