The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 12.
Cumberland Township
John M. Henry, et ux., to Miao Yang, et ux., Tract, $235,000.00 (8-5-21)
Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, et ux., Lot in Jamison Place Plan, $234,500.00 (8-5-21)
Keith G. Rummel Living Trust, et ux., to CJF Property Holding LLC, 3.033 Acres, $290,000.00 (8-6-21)
Mary L. Krency by POA, et ux., to Steve A. Mansberry, et ux., Lot 54 in Nemacolin, $7,000.00 (8-9-21)
Franklin Township
Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Alejandro Solis, Lot, $4,500.00 (8-5-21)
William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate, et al., to Douglas Ray Patterson, Sr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $240,000.00 (8-9-21)
Freeport Township
Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 189.9763 Acres, O&G, $42,741.30 (8-6-21)
Jefferson Township
Mark A. Redka, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot, $38,000.00 (8-4-21)
John R. Riggi, et ux., to John Marko Demaske, 2 Tracts, $10,000.00 (8-10-21)
Michael P. Tedeschi Estate aka Michael Patrick Tedeschi, et al., to Kenneth R. Hickman, et ux., 3 Lots, $65,000.00 (8-10-21)
Monongahela Township
Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, et ux., .980 Acre, $9,700.00 (8-9-21)
Springhill Township
Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, $20,000.00 (8-6-21)
Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 33.123 Acres, O&G, $13,020.98 (8-6-21)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (8-10-21)
Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, 14.7 Acres, O&G, $124,950.00 (8-10-21)
Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,650.00 (8-10-21)
Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $8,010.00 (8-10-21)
Wayne Township
William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, et ux., Lot, $4,000.00 (8-9-21)
Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-9-21)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 19.
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, .04554895 Acre, O&G, $9,109.79 (8-16-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, et ux., .00910979 Acre, O&G, $1,821.96 (8-16-21)
Franklin Township
Sharon L. Patterson, et ux., to Douglas R. Patterson, et ux., R/W, $1,000.00 (8-12-21)
Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., 4 Tracts, $61,230.00 (8-16-21)
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to Levine Family LLC, 2 Tracts, $16,680.00 (8-16-21)
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to MLJ Holdings LLC, Tracts, $148,640.00 (8-16-21)
Dean E. Grant Estate, et ux., to Matthew C. Wolfe, et ux., .406 Acre, $240,000.00 (8-17-21)
Eileen R. Lang aka Eileen R. Milliken, et ux., to John Dougal, et ux., Lot in Bonar Plan, $175,000.00 (8-17-21)
Gilmore Township
Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 83.05 Acres, O&G, $95,100.00 (8-13-21)
Greene Township
Trudi Cree aka Trudi R. Monahan, et ux., to Jonathan Caldwell, et ux., 3.302 Acres, $15,000.00 (8-16-21)
Jefferson Township
Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, Lot 77 in Braden, $20,000.00 (8-12-21)
Jerry W. Tom, Jr., et ux., to John Ryan Bair, 3 Tracts, $140,000.00 (8-12-21)
Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2, et ux., to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, et ux., Tracts, $175,796.40 (8-13-21)
Monongahela Township
Audrey Jean Bohon, et al., to Sharon K. Wilson, 2.048 Acres, $50,000.00 (8-12-21)
James V. Filiaggi Estate aka James V. Filiaggi Jr., Estate, et al., to Brian K. McCorkle, .8332 Acre, $10,000.00 (8-16-21)
Rebecca L. Carter, et al., to Sherri Lynn Garlick, 3.30 Acres, $250,000.00 (8-17-21) P
Perry Township
Van Druff Farms LP, et al., to Clinton M. Brummage, et ux., 97.410 Acres, O&G, $12,910.00 (8-11-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Jarred R. Feschuk, et ux., to James Horner, 3 Lots, $102,500.00 (8-12-21)
Springhill Township
Karen D. Dixon aka Karen Kerr Dixon, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8 Acres, O&G, $380.83 (8-13-21)
Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships
Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 544.94 Acres, O&G, $5,700.00 (8-13-21)
Wayne Township
CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $1,572,771.25 (8-12-21)
Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 77.275 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-13-21)
Jeremy W. Brewster, et ux., to Shelby Trump, et ux., 11.14 Acres, $292,630.00 (8-13-21)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 25.
Cumberland Township
Michael G. Mesich by Agent aka Mike Mesich by Agent, et al., to Monty V. Stewart, et ux., Lot 217 Garage Lots and Lots 18-22 & 27 in Nemacolin, $2,500.00 (8-23-21)
Dunkard Township
Jonathan T. Neighbors, et ux., to Richard Dinsmore, et ux., 2 Tracts, $76,480.00 (8-23-21)
Vicki L. Rankin, et ux., to Savahanna Shumiloff, et ux., Lot 24 in Bobtown Plan, $78,900.00 (8-24-21)
Franklin Township
Andrew D. Lock, et ux., to James W. Wood, et ux., .431 Acre, $187,500.00 (8-18-21)
Gilmore, Freeport and Springhill Townships
Ralph Six to RDFS LLC, Tracts, $143,137.00 (8-24-21)
Greene Township
Bradley R. Headley, et ux., to Alex Michael Lewis, et ux., 15.40 Acres, $300,000.00 (8-19-21)
Greensboro Borough
Warner L. Dugan Estate aka Warren L. Dugan Estate, et al., to David r. Riggleman, et ux., Lot, $66,000.00 (8-19-21)
Sheri L. Garlick to Heaven D. Blosser, Lot, $133,570.00 (8-20-21)
Jefferson Borough
Linda S. Wolfe to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Lot, O&G, $1,200.00 (8-23-21)
Jefferson Township
Jordan L. Wolfe, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, .7982 Acre, O&G, $2,400.00 (8-23- 21)
Morgan Township
Jenna Bohach to Donald L. Patterson, et ux., Coal, $2,142.00 (8-20-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Ryan Edwards, et ux., to Kyle L. Meza, .118 Acre, $6,434.00 (8-19-21)
Cassandra J. Menhart, et ux., to Abigail Shipley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $105,000.00 (8-19-21)
Richhill Township
Glenn R. Whipkey aka Glenn Reed Whipkey to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, Tracts, $500,000.00 (8-20-21)
Springhill Township
Joseph Edward Thomas, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $28,097.71 (8-18-21)
Brian W. Hayes to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $4,814.57 (8-18-21)
Bobbie G. Kirk to Marcella Resources LLC E, 7 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-23-21)
Washington Township
Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva Mae Maley Estate, aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Charles R. Beyer, et ux., 10.853 acres, $90,000.00 (8-24-21)
