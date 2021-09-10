The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 12.

Cumberland Township

John M. Henry, et ux., to Miao Yang, et ux., Tract, $235,000.00 (8-5-21)

Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, et ux., Lot in Jamison Place Plan, $234,500.00 (8-5-21)

Keith G. Rummel Living Trust, et ux., to CJF Property Holding LLC, 3.033 Acres, $290,000.00 (8-6-21)

Mary L. Krency by POA, et ux., to Steve A. Mansberry, et ux., Lot 54 in Nemacolin, $7,000.00 (8-9-21)

Franklin Township

Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Alejandro Solis, Lot, $4,500.00 (8-5-21)

William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate, et al., to Douglas Ray Patterson, Sr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $240,000.00 (8-9-21)

Freeport Township

Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 189.9763 Acres, O&G, $42,741.30 (8-6-21)

Jefferson Township

Mark A. Redka, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot, $38,000.00 (8-4-21)

John R. Riggi, et ux., to John Marko Demaske, 2 Tracts, $10,000.00 (8-10-21)

Michael P. Tedeschi Estate aka Michael Patrick Tedeschi, et al., to Kenneth R. Hickman, et ux., 3 Lots, $65,000.00 (8-10-21)

Monongahela Township

Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, et ux., .980 Acre, $9,700.00 (8-9-21)

Springhill Township

Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, $20,000.00 (8-6-21)

Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 33.123 Acres, O&G, $13,020.98 (8-6-21)

Springhill and Freeport Townships

James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (8-10-21)

Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, 14.7 Acres, O&G, $124,950.00 (8-10-21)

Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,650.00 (8-10-21)

Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $8,010.00 (8-10-21)

Wayne Township

William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, et ux., Lot, $4,000.00 (8-9-21)

Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-9-21)

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 19.

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, .04554895 Acre, O&G, $9,109.79 (8-16-21)

Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, et ux., .00910979 Acre, O&G, $1,821.96 (8-16-21)

Franklin Township

Sharon L. Patterson, et ux., to Douglas R. Patterson, et ux., R/W, $1,000.00 (8-12-21)

Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., 4 Tracts, $61,230.00 (8-16-21)

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to Levine Family LLC, 2 Tracts, $16,680.00 (8-16-21)

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to MLJ Holdings LLC, Tracts, $148,640.00 (8-16-21)

Dean E. Grant Estate, et ux., to Matthew C. Wolfe, et ux., .406 Acre, $240,000.00 (8-17-21)

Eileen R. Lang aka Eileen R. Milliken, et ux., to John Dougal, et ux., Lot in Bonar Plan, $175,000.00 (8-17-21)

Gilmore Township

Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 83.05 Acres, O&G, $95,100.00 (8-13-21)

Greene Township

Trudi Cree aka Trudi R. Monahan, et ux., to Jonathan Caldwell, et ux., 3.302 Acres, $15,000.00 (8-16-21)

Jefferson Township

Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, Lot 77 in Braden, $20,000.00 (8-12-21)

Jerry W. Tom, Jr., et ux., to John Ryan Bair, 3 Tracts, $140,000.00 (8-12-21)

Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2, et ux., to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, et ux., Tracts, $175,796.40 (8-13-21)

Monongahela Township

Audrey Jean Bohon, et al., to Sharon K. Wilson, 2.048 Acres, $50,000.00 (8-12-21)

James V. Filiaggi Estate aka James V. Filiaggi Jr., Estate, et al., to Brian K. McCorkle, .8332 Acre, $10,000.00 (8-16-21)

Rebecca L. Carter, et al., to Sherri Lynn Garlick, 3.30 Acres, $250,000.00 (8-17-21) P

Perry Township

Van Druff Farms LP, et al., to Clinton M. Brummage, et ux., 97.410 Acres, O&G, $12,910.00 (8-11-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Jarred R. Feschuk, et ux., to James Horner, 3 Lots, $102,500.00 (8-12-21)

Springhill Township

Karen D. Dixon aka Karen Kerr Dixon, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8 Acres, O&G, $380.83 (8-13-21)

Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships

Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 544.94 Acres, O&G, $5,700.00 (8-13-21)

Wayne Township

CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $1,572,771.25 (8-12-21)

Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 77.275 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-13-21)

Jeremy W. Brewster, et ux., to Shelby Trump, et ux., 11.14 Acres, $292,630.00 (8-13-21)

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 25.

Cumberland Township

Michael G. Mesich by Agent aka Mike Mesich by Agent, et al., to Monty V. Stewart, et ux., Lot 217 Garage Lots and Lots 18-22 & 27 in Nemacolin, $2,500.00 (8-23-21)

Dunkard Township

Jonathan T. Neighbors, et ux., to Richard Dinsmore, et ux., 2 Tracts, $76,480.00 (8-23-21)

Vicki L. Rankin, et ux., to Savahanna Shumiloff, et ux., Lot 24 in Bobtown Plan, $78,900.00 (8-24-21)

Franklin Township

Andrew D. Lock, et ux., to James W. Wood, et ux., .431 Acre, $187,500.00 (8-18-21)

Gilmore, Freeport and Springhill Townships

Ralph Six to RDFS LLC, Tracts, $143,137.00 (8-24-21)

Greene Township

Bradley R. Headley, et ux., to Alex Michael Lewis, et ux., 15.40 Acres, $300,000.00 (8-19-21)

Greensboro Borough

Warner L. Dugan Estate aka Warren L. Dugan Estate, et al., to David r. Riggleman, et ux., Lot, $66,000.00 (8-19-21)

Sheri L. Garlick to Heaven D. Blosser, Lot, $133,570.00 (8-20-21)

Jefferson Borough

Linda S. Wolfe to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Lot, O&G, $1,200.00 (8-23-21)

Jefferson Township

Jordan L. Wolfe, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, .7982 Acre, O&G, $2,400.00 (8-23- 21)

Morgan Township

Jenna Bohach to Donald L. Patterson, et ux., Coal, $2,142.00 (8-20-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Ryan Edwards, et ux., to Kyle L. Meza, .118 Acre, $6,434.00 (8-19-21)

Cassandra J. Menhart, et ux., to Abigail Shipley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $105,000.00 (8-19-21)

Richhill Township

Glenn R. Whipkey aka Glenn Reed Whipkey to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, Tracts, $500,000.00 (8-20-21)

Springhill Township

Joseph Edward Thomas, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $28,097.71 (8-18-21)

Brian W. Hayes to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $4,814.57 (8-18-21)

Bobbie G. Kirk to Marcella Resources LLC E, 7 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-23-21)

Washington Township

Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva Mae Maley Estate, aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Charles R. Beyer, et ux., 10.853 acres, $90,000.00 (8-24-21)

