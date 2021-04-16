The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 8:

Aleppo Township

Steven Donald Reed to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, 40 Acres, O&G, $81,650.00 (4-5-21)

Cumberland, Dunkard, Greene, Jefferson, Monongahela and Perry townships

Reliance Marcellus LLC to Northern Oil and Gas Inc, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $500,861.67 (4-6-21)

Dunkard Township

Michael J. Yancich Estate, et ux., to Tried and True Services LLC, et ux., .25 Acre, $99,000.00 (4-1-21)

Jessica Doman to Nicholas Riggleman, et ux., .110 Acre, $2,000.00 (4-6-21)

Greene and Dunkard townships

George S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, 518.9783 Acres, O&G, $8,064.27 (4-6-21)

John S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, 518.9783 Acres, O&G, $8,064.27 (4-6-21)

Michael S. Pappafotis A/K/A Michael Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, 518.9783 Acres, O&G, $40,321.32 (4-6-21)

Monongahela Township

Richard A. Sell, et al., to Robert C. Vanscyoc, et ux., 2 Tracts, $8,500.00 (3-31-21)

Jane E. Christopher Estate A/K/A Jane Smith Estate, et al., to Dalton F. Fowler, et ux., 2 Tracts, $58,500.00 (4-1-21)

Morgan Township

Frank J. Bahajak to John a. Knapik, Jr., et ux., .459 Acre, $5,000.00 (4-1-21)

Ida Mae Cerar Estate, et ux., to James R. Hoyle, et ux., 2.11 Acres, $5,000.00 (4-5-21)

Richhill Township

VES Land LLC, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 138.48 Acres, O&G, $110,955.25 (4-1-21)

Springhill Township

Merle E. Shields A/K/A Merle Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 2 Tracts, $636,875.00 (4-1-21)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Merle E. Shields A/K/A Merle Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, Tracts, $126,999.64 (4-1-21)

Merle E. Shields A/K/A Merle Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, Tracts, $1,511,125.36 (4-1-21)

Wayne Township

Joseph L. Binnix, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 10 Tracts, O&G, $4,002.33 (3-31-21)

Brian Leslie Vangelder Estate A/K/A Brian L. Vangelder Estate A/K/A Brian Vangelder Estate, et al., to James R. Gilbert, et ux., 5.003 Acres, $15,000.00 (3-31-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Zachary D. Morgan, et ux., to FBO Steven Haines Camaplan IRA, et ux., Lot, $99,000.00 (3-31-21)

James D. Roberts Estate, et ux., to Country Greens LLC, Tract, $160,000.00 (4-6-21)

Whiteley Township

Timothy H. Ammon to The Mineral Company, 6.080 Acres, O&G, $3,648.00 (3-31-21)

