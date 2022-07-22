The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between June 22 through July 5:
Aleppo Township
Pamela P. Barrow to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $11,000
H. Victor Penn to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $11,000
Richard D. Pemberton by POA to Kimberly M. Fleming, for $130,000
Edward J. Moses to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, for $195,000
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Jent E. Love to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $192,250.04
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Khedive Holdings LLC, for $4,000
Ronald L. Stoffa to Timothy John Gorda, for $7,000
Christopher Hughes to Codie M. Dikun, for $80,000
Charles Brent Maletic to Patricia N. Hill, for $85,000
Donald W. Fuller Revocable Living Trust to Rachel E. Costa, for $224,720
Donald Mason to Sean Fitzgerald O’Donnell, for $300,000
Michael J. Yeager to Nathan Carl, for $225,000
Franklin Township
Edward L. Hinerman to Richard G. Baker Jr., for $325,000
William A. Morris by Atty-In-Fact to Madelyn K. Koppelman, for $180,000
James E. Barger to Holbert J. White Jr., for $180,000
Garet Venie Bennett to Mark S. Moos, for $40,000
Tammy Kerley to Shaun E. Wilson, for $45,100
Freeport Township
Elliott D. Taylor to Freeport Township, for $50,000
Benjamin Franklin Gooden Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $31,662.75
Grace L. Riggle to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $10,726.85
Gilmore Township
Patricia E. Patterson to Spencer Stoneking, for $92,500
Gray Township
Doris Jean Bedilion Estate to Scott Whipkey, for $19,900
Greene Township
Virginia P. Cumpston to Christopher Caldwell, for $566,532
Jackson Township
Carroll E. Phillips to Lois Sue Severance, for $15,000
Brett L. Watson to The Mineral Company, for $37,861.91
Jefferson Township
Alpha Metallurgical Resources LLC to James A. Hoyle, for $4,676.25
Monongahela Township
James Dorsey to Beverly Clark-Coffman, for $80,000
Linsey Billings to Douglas Cumpston, for $150,000
Morgan Township
Hildebrand Asset Protection Trust to Kevin S. Johnson, for $110,000
Morris Township
Gary L. Veltre to Amanda Scritfield, for $150,000
Mary L. Wilke to The Mineral Company, for $10,472.20
Jeanne M. Beecher to The Mineral Company, for $10,472.21
Robert A. Hayes to EQT Production Company, for $436.08
Preston K. Hayes to EQT Production Company, for $436.08
Perry Township
Joseph S. Yorio Jr. to AMP V LP, for $386,887.50
Nila Mae Wise to The Mineral Company, for $6,611.33
RGL INC to R&J Partners LLC, for $1,600,000
Richhill Township
Stephen J. Burns to Kenneth D. Jones Jr., for $20,000
Richard A. Flament to Scott Whipkey, for $22,000
Carol Ann Fox to EQT Production Company, for $364.43
Springhill Township
Barbara Ann Nelson to The Mineral Company, for $21,428
William Carl Tustin to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $24,667.49
Thumper O. Parthemer to EQT Production Company, for $1,730.28
Nancy Anne Null to The Mineral Company, for $14,030.47
Wayne Township
Betty J. Morris Estate to EQT Production Company, for $500
Gary Dent Lazzelle to Carlene S. Moore, for $3,600
Barbara J. Huggins to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $24,866.93
Wayne, Jackson and Gilmore townships
Deborah S. Neely to The Mineral Company, for $8,257.06
Waynesburg Borough
Kristi D. White to Madison R. Raber, for $215,000
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Larisa Wilkins, for $150,000
Candy M. Lapping to Hanko Realty LLC, for $320,000
Whiteley Township
Denise A. Gregg to The Mineral Company, for $33,143.28
Shannon Mooney to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $48,853.77
Whiteley and Perry townships
Michael D. Johnson to Charles Justin Behm, for $795,000
