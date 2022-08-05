Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between July 13 and 19:
Aleppo Township
Sandra Riley to The Mineral Company, for $418,428.48
Mary A. Eves to The Mineral Company, for $173,250
Cumberland Township
Dorothy Kelley Estate to Arley Anderson, for $54,000
Franklin Township
George Donald Lagos to Violetta Kadar, for $110,000
Greene County Water Treatment LLC to CCCB Real Estate LLC, for $550,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Wendy R. Hidalgo to The Mineral Company, for $6,929.59
John K. Roberts to The Mineral Company, for $6,929.59
William R. Roberts to The Mineral Company, for $6,717.15
Gilmore Township
Dorene Kay Reynolds to EQT Production Company, for $2,000
Greene Township
Maria S. Halow to Joshua Czemerda, for $105,000
Jackson Township
Carolyn M. McBride to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
Pater A. Bancle to EQT Production Company, for $433.86
Teresa Margaret Lowers to EQT Production Company, for $1,578.82
Wexford Westhawk LLC to Rhonda Kraus, for $25,000
Jefferson Township
Margaret Haring Halsey to Jacks Excavating Inc, for $149,000
Robert Bruce Dehaas Jr. to Stephen P. Jarvis II, for $116,200
Trent Henthorn to Linsey Henthorn, for $60,832.80
Morgan Township
Jason Boyd to Beam Energy LP, for $3,000
Morris Township
Bernadette M. Oritz to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Dorothy A. Foster to EQT Production Company, for $449.57
Francis J. Pierson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Robert Paul Wilkinson to EQT Production Company, for $832.94
Nancy A. Kerr to EQT Production Company, for $449.57
John R. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $1,570.85
Perry Township
Mark Allan Prady to The Mineral Company, for $39,650.80
Rices Landing
Bradley K. Kline to Tony A. Gump, for $164,700
Richhill Township
Deborah S. Higgins to The Mineral Company, for $3,194.44
Kathleen K. Putorti to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Nancy L. Richmond to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Rebecca S. Thompson to EQT Production Company, for $306.50
Bruce A. Kimble to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Karen D. Wilson to The Mineral Company, for $3,194.44
Anne P. Gardner to The Mineral Company, for $6,388.89
Springhill Township
Danny W. Salmons to The Mineral Company, for $9,559.34
Erika Jean Fishel to The Mineral Company, for $13,621.16
Laura E. Rais to The Mineral Company, for $6,732.34
Raymond Ahrens, Jr., to The Mineral Company, for $4,081.63
Lorraine H. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Gary P. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Dennis M. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Timothy Moose to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $3,000
Suzanne E. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Peggy E. Nicholson to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $56,062.48
Tiffany Elizabeth Coleman to Foss Mineral LLC, for $2,300
Heather Nicole Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,300
Marlina Beth Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,300
Springhill and Freeport townships
Kathleen E. Deily to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $124,950
Wayne Township
Tammy A. Buchannan to VES Land LLC, for $8,300
Stephen Koratich to Heather L. Gilbert, for $285,000
Waynesburg
Robert Bruce Laws Estate aka Bob Laws Estate to Country Greens LLC, for $64,000
Mona Marie Counts Asset Protection Trust to Thea Miranda, for $85,000
