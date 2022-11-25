Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 19 and Nov. 8.
Aleppo Township
Randall Lee Tedrow to Dirk R. Tedrow, for $2,474.70
Ronald F. Jackman to EQT Production Company, for $1,826.66
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Phive Starr Properties LP to REC Properties and Construction LLC, for $2,000
Rec Properties and Construction LLC to AOYS Investments LLC, for $100
Carmichaels
Christa Andamasaris to Michael B. Palkendo, for $180,000
Center Township
Del-Rick Properties LLC to Larry R. Stockdale, for $35,000
Richard W. Wendell to Zachary McGinnis, for $360,000
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to James R. Butler, for $40,830
Clarksville
William M. Muhly, Jr. to Divya Krishna LLC, for $154,000
Jason J. Wilson to Joshua T. Yeager, for $60,000
Cumberland Township
Norman C. Thompson to Donald W. Titchnell, for $110,000
John A. Glendenning a/k/a John Albert Glendenning to Roger Wells Eisentrout, for $49,500
Jack Sminkey to Jorge Alberto, for $35,000
Charles M. Walker III Estate, et al., to Advanced Masonry Inc., for $272,000
Corey Bowling to Anthony W. Smith, for $448,000
Marjorie D. Flenniken Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Billy R. Parker III, for $115,000
Robert D. Yeager, Jr., to Matthew L. London, for $213,500
Dunkard Township
Robin L. Merti to Stacy L. Hanlan, for $14,000
Franklin Township
Scott Ely to Shirley L. Kesterson, et al., for $280,000
Wendy Johnston aka Wendy Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $33,018.05
Mildred K. Burns to Jennifer J. Lippenncott, for $435,000
2D2KSM LLC to Nicholas T. Fox, for $292,500
Franklin, Greene, Morris and Richhill townships
Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Ridgetop Ten LLC, for $707,410.11
Franklin and Wayne townships
Amber Cubberley to The Mineral Company, for $44,503.44
Freeport Township
David E. Piper to The Mineral Company, for $4,254.25
Tyler J. Ruditis to The Mineral Company, for $30,672
Freeport and Springhill townships
Margaret L. Shackelford to The Mineral Company, for $14,376.93
Gilmore Township
David C. Hornicsar to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $125,000
Jackson Township
Sandra K. Gross to EQT Production Company, for $206.25
Roy Sisler to William R. Stewart, for $60,000
Myra Lee Balogh by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to The Mineral Company, for $36,201.56
Helen G. Beck Living Trust to The Mineral Company, for $80,124.38
Michael W. Katchmark to The Mineral Company, for $2,815.67
Gene A. Niethamer Estate to Richard W. Wendell, for $210,000
Jackson and Richhill townships
Robert W. Reed to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.24
David B. Reed to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.23
Christy Hartman, et al., to The Mineral Company, for $6,491.45
Jackson and Springhill townships
Frederick J. Tuning to The Mineral Company, for $1,671.57
Catherine S. King to The Mineral Company, for $1,671.57
Jefferson Township
Harold Victor Evans Estate a/k/a Harold V Evans Estate to Tabitha Haring, for $114,000
Mark R. Holtschneider to Michael Bodnar, for $270,000
Natalie J. Smalley to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $8,000
Michael J. Trbovich to Jeffrey Trbovich, for $134,000
Monongahela Township
Charles E. Antill to David R. Riggleman, for $55,000
Morgan Township
Michael A. Bodnar to Jason W. Renner, for $260,000
Jeff L. Knestrick, Sr. to Carolyn Brumley, for $100,000
Morris Township
Kirsten S. Rhodes to EQT Production Company, for $1,685.87
Perry Township
John T. Squires, Jr. to VES Land LLC, for $17,841.60
Thomas Anthony Donley to VES Land LLC, for $4,310.25
Brenda E. Brewer to EQT Production Company, for $983.83
Richhill Township
David L. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.04
George W. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.03
General Capital Holdings LLC to Benchmark Minerals LLC, for $70,000
Theresa R. Lindsey to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Ronald W. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.04
Eric Douglas Finch to The Mineral Company, for $29,472.66
Conrhein Coal Company to Bristoria Baptist Church, for $233,432.10
Springhill Township
Kay C. Keffer to The Mineral Company, for $21,605.07
Robert K. Murphy to The Mineral Company, for $12,867.33
Sandra J. Huffman to Howard M. Henderson, for $417,500
Robert G. Kimble, Jr. to The Mineral Company, for $10,921.83
Judith K. Ritter to The Mineral Company, for $11,683.64
Mary Amy Kessinger to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Juanita Key Hoffman to EQT Production Company, for $1,264.45
Barbara J. Nitz to EQT Production Company, for $1,264.45
Todd Christopher West to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Kandi Darlene Davis to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Springhill and Freeport townships
Frederick C. Hilbert Estate to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $500
Washington Township
John P. Yost to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLP, for $35,000
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to David C. Shipman, for $202,334.10
Jane Smith Lambeth to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, for $53,000
Rebecca L. Reese to The Mineral Company, for $11,200
Wayne Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Thomas A. Patton, for $107,091
Kathy Mays Summers to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Patricia Mays Chidester to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Christine Mays Waldron to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Rebecca Ann Carder, for $67,500
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Wyatt Hoag, for $55,000
Waynesburg
Emmanuel Properties LLC to Beacon Property Services LLC, for $176,000
Northwest Bank to Matthew A. Linderman, for $24,900
Whiteley Township
Iron Emerald LLC to Iron Pennsylvania LLC, for $11,274.60
Iron Emerald LLC to John K. Agostinelli, for $175,000
Marianne J. Blessing to VES Land LLC, for $2,800
Catherine I. Shimek to The Mineral Company, for $71,322.16
Heath Allan Mooney to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $48,853.77
Charles Edward Little to The Mineral Company, for $60,125.44
