Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from March 7 through the week of March 24:

Center Township

Brian A. Blake to Thomas William Santelli, for $395,000

Cumberland Township

Kevin Nakutis to Richard Cline, for $6,000

APV Resurgence OPCO LLC to Pasqual R. Olivo, for $178,000

Andrew W. Vucelik to Morgan W. Berardi, for $60,914.40

Dunkard Township

First Federal Savings & Loan to Robert Butler, for $95,000

Thomas Horner III to T Wade Enterprises LLC, for $10,000

Nicholas Riggleman to Alfalfa Properties LLC, for $8,000

Franklin Township

Russel C. Hall to Bradley C. Buljat, for $195,000

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Keith McClure, for $8,000

Nikita Lodging 2 LLC to NYD Hospitality Inc, for $237,000

Brian K. Stump to Kimberly Wise, for $325,000

Gilmore Township

Carolyn Roupe aka Elizabeth C. Roupe to Denise Piper, for $10,000

Jackson Township

Bill B. Gaines to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $867,000 

Jefferson Township

Erica M. Bair to Andrea C. Henneman, for $90,000

Morgan Township

George Douglas Hanford to Tammy Hardin, for $144,500

Larry B. Haywood to Cory R. McFann, for $149,000

Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority to Kayla Outcalt, for $87,500

Charles E. Coles to Joshua Lee Luff, for $95,000

 

Perry Township

Douglas E. Headley to Arthur J. Spitznogle, for $20,000

Wayne Township

Ralph E. Moore to Ronald S. Flora, for $155,000

William R. S. Corwin to David L. Corwin, for $12,000

Waynesburg Borough

Clayton Schaum to Caleb A. Grimes, for $9,000

Robert J. Delansky to Oddyssey Investments LLC, for $109,000

Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Fatmir Bibovic, for $152,750

William H. Orndoff Sr. to 449 Racing Street Trust, for $5,000

Craig Malet to Joshua K. Maas, for $87,500

