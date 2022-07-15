The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between June 9 and June 23:
Aleppo Township
Lawrence J. Hammer IV to EQT Production Company, for $1,581.45
Aleppo, Center, Dunkard, Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, Monongahela, Morgan, Morris, Perry, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne, Washington and Whiteley townships
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, for $10,633,000
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, for $9,688,000
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Marcellus LLC, for $6,414,000
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Richard M. Mack to The Mineral Company, for $19,801.40
Lesley A. Mack to The Mineral Company, for $19,801.40
Center Township
Cerar Family Primary Residence Protector TR to Jacob D. Main, for $335,000
Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, for $1,821.96
Cumberland Township
Mary L. Krency by POA to Brian Carl Machesky, for $160,000
Kiana Utt to Timothy Roger Shook, for $5,000
Jason Matyus to Robert D. Yeager Jr., for $190,000
Rodney I. and Virginia C. Kerr Rev Living Trust to Kenneth W. Perkins Jr., for $180,000
Joseph F. John to Amber Bane, for $500
Justin L. Thomas to Jessie Sheehan, for $155,000
Jarrod Richter to Richter Rentals LLC, for $710,674.80
Dunkard Township
Kevin D. Robinson to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, for $50,000
Franklin Township
Aletom LLC to BSP Properties LLC, for $349,900
John C. McNay to Sheridan H. Eminson, for $150,000
John C. McNay to Patricia S. Blue, for $150,000
Judy A. Bedilion to New Leaf Property Development LLC, for $25,000
Leslie A. Barger to Ty Yoho, for $169,900
Eugene R. Miller Jr. to Richter Rentals LLS, for $50,000
Jarrod W. Richter to Richter Rentals LLC, for $235,379.40
Freeport Township
Evelyn R. Wise to Kacey H. Tusing, for $30,000
Gilmore Township
Jeannie M. Stoneking to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,532.97
Charles Gorby to Foss Minerals LLC, for $3,378.21
Carolyn A. Landis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $18,123.05
Greensboro
Molly Aston to Maggy Aston, for $ 45,000
Jackson Township
Susan L. Laney to the Mineral Company, for $34,073.25
Joyce P. Ledford to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
William A. Patton to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
Susan Gates Kraska to EQT Production Company, for $433.85
Linda R. Gates to EQT Production Company, for $433.85
Sharon Kay Izotic to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
Linda S. Rawding to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
Karen L. Cunningham to EQT Production Company, for $1,568.82
Jefferson Township
Randall D. Agnew to Stephen C. Rogers, for $40,000
Andrew John Regish to Marsha S. Ruttman, for $155,000
Anthony Howard to John Demask, for $10,000
Aiko Shultz by POA to QT Production Company, for $439.20
Monongahela Township
Floyd Null Jr. to John J. Hudak, for $40,000
Morgan Township
Sean C. Weir to Patrick Ehrin, for $400,000
John Hvizda, III to Robert Scott Bowman, for $107,143
Wendy L. Bowman to Shane P. Gallagher, for $475,000
Joseph T. Kubasik Estate to Zachary T. McHenry, for $90,000
Morris Township
Frederick L. Kuhn to The Mineral Company, for $10,472.21
Joseph V. Pierson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Mary Anne Polster to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Valeria M. Pirson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Perry Township
James Douglas Prady to The Mineral Company, for $39,650.81
Donna R. Gamble to The Mineral Company, for $144,576
Andrew M. Liebhold to Shannon Run Farms LLC, for $312,000
Donna R. Gamble to The Mineral Company, for $75,676.99
Richhill Township
Lisa B. Mansberry to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550
Karen S. Pettit to The Mineral Company, for $50,005
Springhill Township
George H. Dixon to The Mineral Company, for $1,821.96
Brandi Leigh White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,833.33
Sandra McCannon Larry to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,000
Karen Lee Zvara to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Zachary B. Beatty to Foss Minerals LLC, for $4,000
Robert C. Allman to The Mineral Company, for $3,298.39
Ellen Williams to The Mineral Company, for $14,030.47
Washington Township
Timothy C. Torri to Jonathan Owen, for $36,500
Wayne Township
Heather L. Gilbert to Ronald O. Bland, for $30,000
Charles F. Rose to Brandon Tichenor, for $174,850
Wayne, Jackson, and Gilmore townships
Sheila K. Filbey to The Mineral Company, for $23,593.15
Judith A. Flannery to The Mineral Company, for $8,257.06
Carolyn E. Hillberry to Shayna M. Hugo, for $4,100
Waynesburg
Christopher J. Mason to Addison Finnegan, for $95,000
Whiteley Township
Travis George to Robert Morris, for $1,000
