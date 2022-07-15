The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between June 9 and June 23:

Aleppo Township

Lawrence J. Hammer IV to EQT Production Company, for $1,581.45

Aleppo, Center, Dunkard, Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, Monongahela, Morgan, Morris, Perry, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne, Washington and Whiteley townships

Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, for $10,633,000

Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, for $9,688,000

Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Marcellus LLC, for $6,414,000

Aleppo and Springhill townships

Richard M. Mack to The Mineral Company, for $19,801.40

Lesley A. Mack to The Mineral Company, for $19,801.40

Center Township

Cerar Family Primary Residence Protector TR to Jacob D. Main, for $335,000

Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, for $1,821.96

Cumberland Township

Mary L. Krency by POA to Brian Carl Machesky, for $160,000

Kiana Utt to Timothy Roger Shook, for $5,000

Jason Matyus to Robert D. Yeager Jr., for $190,000

Rodney I. and Virginia C. Kerr Rev Living Trust to Kenneth W. Perkins Jr., for $180,000

Joseph F. John to Amber Bane, for $500

Justin L. Thomas to Jessie Sheehan, for $155,000

Jarrod Richter to Richter Rentals LLC, for $710,674.80

Dunkard Township

Kevin D. Robinson to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, for $50,000

Franklin Township

Aletom LLC to BSP Properties LLC, for $349,900

John C. McNay to Sheridan H. Eminson, for $150,000

John C. McNay to Patricia S. Blue, for $150,000

Judy A. Bedilion to New Leaf Property Development LLC, for $25,000

Leslie A. Barger to Ty Yoho, for $169,900

Eugene R. Miller Jr. to Richter Rentals LLS, for $50,000

Jarrod W. Richter to Richter Rentals LLC, for $235,379.40

Freeport Township

Evelyn R. Wise to Kacey H. Tusing, for $30,000

Gilmore Township

Jeannie M. Stoneking to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,532.97

Charles Gorby to Foss Minerals LLC, for $3,378.21

Carolyn A. Landis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $18,123.05

Greensboro

Molly Aston to Maggy Aston, for $ 45,000

Jackson Township

Susan L. Laney to the Mineral Company, for $34,073.25

Joyce P. Ledford to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55

William A. Patton to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55

Susan Gates Kraska to EQT Production Company, for $433.85

Linda R. Gates to EQT Production Company, for $433.85

Sharon Kay Izotic to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55

Linda S. Rawding to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55

Karen L. Cunningham to EQT Production Company, for $1,568.82

Jefferson Township

Randall D. Agnew to Stephen C. Rogers, for $40,000

Andrew John Regish to Marsha S. Ruttman, for $155,000

Anthony Howard to John Demask, for $10,000

Aiko Shultz by POA to QT Production Company, for $439.20

Monongahela Township

Floyd Null Jr. to John J. Hudak, for $40,000

Morgan Township

Sean C. Weir to Patrick Ehrin, for $400,000

John Hvizda, III to Robert Scott Bowman, for $107,143

Wendy L. Bowman to Shane P. Gallagher, for $475,000

Joseph T. Kubasik Estate to Zachary T. McHenry, for $90,000

Morris Township

Frederick L. Kuhn to The Mineral Company, for $10,472.21

Joseph V. Pierson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07

Mary Anne Polster to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07

Valeria M. Pirson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07

Perry Township

James Douglas Prady to The Mineral Company, for $39,650.81

Donna R. Gamble to The Mineral Company, for $144,576

Andrew M. Liebhold to Shannon Run Farms LLC, for $312,000

Donna R. Gamble to The Mineral Company, for $75,676.99

Richhill Township

Lisa B. Mansberry to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550

Karen S. Pettit to The Mineral Company, for $50,005

Springhill Township

George H. Dixon to The Mineral Company, for $1,821.96

Brandi Leigh White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,833.33

Sandra McCannon Larry to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,000

Karen Lee Zvara to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500

Zachary B. Beatty to Foss Minerals LLC, for $4,000

Robert C. Allman to The Mineral Company, for $3,298.39

Ellen Williams to The Mineral Company, for $14,030.47

Washington Township

Timothy C. Torri to Jonathan Owen, for $36,500

Wayne Township

Heather L. Gilbert to Ronald O. Bland, for $30,000

Charles F. Rose to Brandon Tichenor, for $174,850

Wayne, Jackson, and Gilmore townships

Sheila K. Filbey to The Mineral Company, for $23,593.15

Judith A. Flannery to The Mineral Company, for $8,257.06

Carolyn E. Hillberry to Shayna M. Hugo, for $4,100

Waynesburg

Christopher J. Mason to Addison Finnegan, for $95,000

Whiteley Township

Travis George to Robert Morris, for $1,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.