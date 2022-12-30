The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
Aleppo Township
George J. Jaros, Jr., et ux., to Autumn Gollob, et ux., 52.97 Acres, $135,000
Samuel Glenn Barr, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80
Todd Lee Scherich, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $213,430.91
Diana T. Jennings to EQT Production Company, .68 Acre, O&G, $1,360
Sally J. Kupsik to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Jan E. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,314.73
Marilyn A. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 103.60231 Acres, O&G, $14,431.89
Cumberland Township
Michael William Romesburg Estate aka Michael W. Romesburg Estate, et ux., to Stephen Michael Monroe, Lots 322-323, Jamison Place Plan, $205,021.20
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $1,378.44
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $2,034.79
Richard Dicenzo by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 7.800 Acres, $3,200
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 19 & 20, Hatfield Plan, .16 Acre, $497.09
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 23, 24, & 25, .24 Acre, $5,000
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 22, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,400
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $476
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,652.06
Joan M. Brooks, et ux., to Emma R. Lewis, Lot, 59, Colonial Heights Addition, $28,000
Pamela S. Judy, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 16.38 Acres, $5,000
Leanna M. Madich, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 26.0842 Acres, $5,000
Nicholas Onderko, et ux., to Titan Properties LLC, Lot, $125,000
Dunkard Township
Wilbert Leslie Wamsley by TCB, et ux., to Anthony P. Zieglar, Tax Claim, 1.200 Acres, $3,134.39
Richard Gabler by TCB, et al., to John A. Kovalic, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .09 Acre, $9,400
James F. Isler by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, Tax Claim, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .11 Acre, $4,469.64
Franklin Township
Jessica D. Morgan by TCB, et ux., to Heather L. Gilbert, Tax Claim, .200 Acre, $8,346.59
Joann Weigle, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $7,387.08
Brian Scott Dukate, et ux., to Ralph Hayden Jr, Lot 5, Section A, Woodland Heights Plan, $325,000
Freeport Township
Hayhurst Company by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 3 Acres, $700
Gilmore Township
Ola Six by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 23 Acres, Coal, $1,900
Richard G. Potter by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 9.030 Acres, Coal, $722.41
Jeffrey Stuart Carpenter to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92
Gray Township
Bridget N. Haldeman, et ux., to Jacobs Family Farm Holdings LLC, 3 Acres, $100,000
Jackson Township
Carl V. Trosch to Bryan Snyder, 18.752 Acres, $32,500
Gene A. Niethamer Estate, et ux., to James Allan Shank, 2 Tracts, $12,500
Vera A. Dunbar aka Vera Ann Crawford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 17.9691 Acres, O&G, $8,535.32
James K. Reed, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 14.5 Acres, $80,000
Jefferson
Shirley J. Miller Estate aka Shirley Jean Miller Estate, et ux., to Joshua W. Whoolery, Lot, $70,000
Jefferson Township
Aleta M. Burke Estate aka Aleta Burke Estate, et ux., to John G. Fedora, et ux., Lots, Braden Farm Plan, $47,500
Michelle L. Kapp to Kolt Hunter Buckley, et ux., Lot 6, Roberts Acres Plan, $125,000
Angela L. Ryniak Estate, et ux., to Wayne J. Capozza, et ux., Lot 30, Fairground Addition, $2,000
Monongahela Township
First Federal Savings & Loan Assn. of Greene to Lisa D. Uphold, et ux., .405 Acre, $37,500
Morgan Township
Sharon Kay Mack Estate, et al., to Jennifer L. Berry, et ux., Tract, $400,000
Donald W. Titchenell to Shawn Edward Martisko, et ux., Lot 623, Mather, $81,000
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .180 Acre, $5,687.87
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .290 Acres, $1,358.36
T&R Resources Inc to Richard A. Kolesar, et ux., Tract, $199,000
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 15, Rush View Plan, .49 Acre, $2,382.92
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Rush View Plan, .52 Acre, $1,881.80
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 16, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $744.54
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $5,352.10
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $740.75
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $732.52
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Rush View Plan, .65 Acre, $748.67
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Rush View Plan, .36 Acre, $720.46
Perry Township
Joann Spitznogle to William A. Hatfield, .670 Acre, $219,000
Billy Metheny to Austin Lee Minor, et ux., 1 ½ Acre, $2,000
CNX Land LLC to Donald K. Herrington, 2 Tracts, $10,000
Rices Landing
James Horner to Dawn A. Matter, 3 Lots, $48,540
Springhill Township
Suzanna Jean Price aka Suzanna Jean Null, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85
Connie Jeanne Pousland, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85
Robert M. Sibert to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $200
Terry C. Call to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104 Acres, O&G, $9,161.80
Brian Marion Rose by POA, et al., to The Mineral Company, 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17
Christopher D. Riter, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $31,358.18
Bruce Eugene Rose to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17
Washington Township
Mia L. Celento to Noah J. Streit, et ux., Tract, $75,000
Wayne Township
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc., to Gene A. Saurborn, 35 Acres, $38,500
Don E. Killen, II to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45
Layne L. Killen to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45
Matthew Thomas Stein to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $12,088.53
Michael Mangus, et al., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 45.24 Acres, $49,650
Michael W. King, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.79 Acres, $11,000
Waynesburg
Carol M. Corwin by POA, et ux., to Jennifer L. Gregorich, et ux., Lot, $134,000
Joshua B. Bolz, et ux., to Kathryn Ebeling, Lot, $145,000
Brian C. Steinmiller, et ux., to Tyler Orndoff, et ux., Lot, $100,000
Whiteley Township
Iron Cumberland LLC, et ux., to Charles F. Morris, et ux., Tracts, $365,750
