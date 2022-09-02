The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Aug. 10-16.
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Friday, September 2, 2022 2:29 AM
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Aug. 10-16.
Aleppo Township
Dorothy J. Spencer to The Mineral Company, for $124,541.98
Janice W. Hastings to The Mineral Company, for $4,690
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, for $4,690
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, for $6,629.29
Cumberland Township
Nicholas J. Buday to Michael A. Lewis, for $73,000
Greene County Industrial Developments Inc to Ryan Industrial Supply LLC, for $165,000
William L. Gallentine to Danny D. Sampson, for $96,000
Franklin Township
Joshua Bintrim to Leigh Sibert, for $229,000
Curt Douglas Higgins to The Mineral Company, for $912,000
Freeport Township
William E. Long to The Mineral Company, for $15,485.06
Robert W. Long to The Mineral Company, for $15,485.07
Jefferson
Accessible Dreams to Adam M. Lewis, for $215,000
Jefferson Township
Mark E. Behm to Matthew Rychtarsky, for $10,000
TW Plus LLC to Jessica Smith, for $1,000
Joshua A. Nichelson to Hunter Shriner, for $86,980
Monongahela Township
John Zacco to Janet Smith, for $67,500
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Wallace L. Stillwagon, for $84,900
Morris Township
Cynthia S. Gaw to The Mineral Company, for $3,856.43
Perry Township
Robert E. Morris to The Mineral Company, for $88,496.10
Richhill Township
RAS Investments LLC to The Mineral Company, for $201,086.23
Springhill Township
Eric J. Rohanna to The Mineral Company, for $91,604.85
Howard C. Hott to The Mineral Company, for $3,798.48
Robert Miller to EQT Production Company, for $1,785.02
Washington Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Brent A. Harris, for $114,000
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Brent A. Harris, for $1,000
Wayne Township
James R. Gilbert to Heather Bintrim, for $315,000
Waynesburg
Jacob L. Butcher to Maryanne Koratich, for $195,000
Whiteley Township
Kenneth Burdell Brock to Jordan N. Curry, for $65,000
US Bank NA to Todd Michael Ely, for $160,867.35
Carolyn J. Brumley to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,416.63
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.