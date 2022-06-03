The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from May 5 to May 19:
Aleppo Township
James C. Herold to Herold Base Camp LLC, for $136,210.80
James C. Herold to Herold South Slope LLC, for $27,315.60
Cumberland Township
Miachel A. Lewis to Christopher Whipkey, for $268,000
Walter F. Henderson to Evan Miller Farms LLC, for $95,412
Rose A. Heitger to Savanna A. Hitt, for $85,000
Robert J. Udovic to D. Joseph Throckmorton, for $150,000
Robert MCMillen to John Allen Wells Jr., for $290,000
Jason E. Whipkey to Matthew A. Vickless, for $165,000
Cumberland Township and Carmichaels Borough
Robert D. Bowman to Justin D. Newman, for $85,900
Dunkard Township
John W. Johnston to Bradley C. Morrison, for $369,000
William Patrick Shiel Jr. to Nathaniel Wajler, for $178,000
Hannah L. Dingle to Richard Heinzelman, for $95,000
Theresa Metcalf aka Theresa Malinsky to Haley Diehl, for $18,000
Franklin Township
New Leaf Property Development LLC to Gregory R. Balmer, for $168,000
Lois L. Riggs by Agent, aka Lois Lorraine Riggs by Agent, to Edward L. Hinerman, for $500,000
Betsy W. Golding to Thomas W. Ankrom II, for $4,750
MLJ Holdings LLC to Levine’s Iron and Metal Inc., for $300,000
Morris Levine Enterprises Inc. to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc., for $50,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Mary Kay Milliken aka Mary Kathryn Milliken aka Mary Kay Schupbach to The Mineral Company, for $5,108.27
Greene Township
Virginia P. Cumpston to Kimberly Casseday, for $467.98
Jefferson Borough
Watson & Sons Plumbing Inc. to Moskola Properties LLC, for $250,000
M. D. Butler to DTM Appalachia Gathering LLC, for $800,000
Morgan Township
Donald L. Daniel to Cody J. Peebles, for $225,000
Wesley J. Corbett to Christopher M. Piper Jr., for $450,000
Albert P. Campbell to Robert Hopes, for $50,000
Susan R. Cobert, aka Susan R. Smith to Beth A. Weaver, for $51,102
Morris Township
Conrhein Coal Co. to David F. Ziefel, for $7,500
Morris and Washington townships
Mary M. Pettit by Agent to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $450,000
Waynesburg Borough
Matthew Bland to John Krause, for $40,000
Melody R. Cox to David Ammons, for $155,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Dennis Mock, for $49,000
Floyd W. Long III to Alexander Miller, for $189,900
Whiteley Township
Betsy W. Golding to Thomas W. Ankrom II, for $95,250
