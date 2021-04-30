The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 7 and 13.
Center Township
James F. Lindstrom to Alan Saul, for $35,000
Waynesburg DPP LLP to Richard Gene Mauro, for $1,550,000
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Donald Sherman Allen Jr., for $8,500
Jeremy R. Nelson to Cynthia King, for $38,486.50
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Lance E. McIntire, for $295,000
Lance E. McIntire to Charles F. Boettinger Jr., for $196,500
Franklin Township
Brick House Enterprises LLC to JLH Holdings LLC, for $225,000
Jefferson Township
George R. Carter Jr. to Steven J. Cypher, for $2,800
William C. Birks to Melody R. Cox, for $102,898.17
Monongahela Township
Philip Kyle McLaughlin to Rachel Elissa Ware, for $139,000
Richhill Township
AMP IV LP to General Capital Holdings LLC, for $10
Adeline C. Wavra to AMP IV LP, for $108,436.25
Mary J. Rickabaugh to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $5,673
Jerry W. Hartley to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Springhill Township
Ramon S. Alcolea to Windridge Minerals, for $500
Springhill and Freeport townships
Sky Pilot Resources LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $25,000
Wayne Township
Carol Ann Patterson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
Susan Lynn Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
John Robert Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150
Waynesburg
Wilson Land Holding LLC to Benjamin M. Caldwell, for $106,000
Donald C. Keller to Cynthia May Bailey, for $50,806
William Lee Schifko Estate to David J. Davidson, for $80,800
Keith D. McClure Jr. to Kelli Krainbucher, for $128,500
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $1,000
