The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 7 and 13.

Center Township

James F. Lindstrom to Alan Saul, for $35,000

Waynesburg DPP LLP to Richard Gene Mauro, for $1,550,000

Cumberland Township

Ronald L. Stoffa to Donald Sherman Allen Jr., for $8,500

Jeremy R. Nelson to Cynthia King, for $38,486.50

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Lance E. McIntire, for $295,000

Lance E. McIntire to Charles F. Boettinger Jr., for $196,500

Franklin Township

Brick House Enterprises LLC to JLH Holdings LLC, for $225,000

Jefferson Township

George R. Carter Jr. to Steven J. Cypher, for $2,800

William C. Birks to Melody R. Cox, for $102,898.17

Monongahela Township

Philip Kyle McLaughlin to Rachel Elissa Ware, for $139,000

Richhill Township

AMP IV LP to General Capital Holdings LLC, for $10

Adeline C. Wavra to AMP IV LP, for $108,436.25

Mary J. Rickabaugh to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $5,673

Jerry W. Hartley to EQT Production Company, for $1,000

Springhill Township

Ramon S. Alcolea to Windridge Minerals, for $500

Springhill and Freeport townships

Sky Pilot Resources LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $25,000

Wayne Township

Carol Ann Patterson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

Susan Lynn Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

John Robert Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

Waynesburg

Wilson Land Holding LLC to Benjamin M. Caldwell, for $106,000

Donald C. Keller to Cynthia May Bailey, for $50,806

William Lee Schifko Estate to David J. Davidson, for $80,800

Keith D. McClure Jr. to Kelli Krainbucher, for $128,500

Whiteley Township

Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $1,000

