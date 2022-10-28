The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.
Aleppo Township
Carolyn W. Carras to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Florence M. Wills Estate to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Luann L. Beresford to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $18,871.20
Sharlene Burke aka Sharlene McLeod to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Bruce D. Crawford to The Mineral Company, for $40,877.20
Robert E. Crawford to The Mineral Company, for $40,877.20
Sandra K. Tustin to EQT Production Company, for $1,224.40
Barbara A. Waychoff to EQT Production Company, for $1,224.40
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Jayne A. Barr to The Mineral Company, for $95,796.27
John R. Barr to The Mineral Company, for $95,796.27
Carmichaels
Richard R. Messenger to Shelby King Lot, for $65,000
Center Township
Community Bank to Alfred Burns, for $30,000
Dianna L. Kennedy to Michael F. Pettit, for $18,000
The Realty Company to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $65,000
James A. Peers to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $330,000
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt,, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to Jared Blumentritt, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, for $1,821.96
Cumberland Township
Frederick J. Titus Jr. to David Massullo, for $335,000
Brain Steinmiller to Richhill Properties LLC, for $20,000
Michael J. Dulik to Dana West, for $10,000
Richard A. Ferrell to Mikee Pratt, for $60,000
Dunkard Township
Vaughn E. Nickler to Roger K. Franks, for $129,000
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB to Jessica Garnek, for $9,833
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB to Jessica Garnek, for $8,891
Crystal Roberts by TCB to Joseph F. John II, for $87,206
Kenneth E. Kubicar to Joshua Richey, for $315,000
Kristine M. Difante to Gage Charles Grow, for $88,000
Franklin Township
Richard L. Bible to Paul Howard, for $13,500
George J. Nader Jr. Estate to Barbara Lippencott Dehner, for $154,000
RWC Holdings LLC to John F. Fitzgerald Jr., for $225,000
Robert Wolfe to Wolfe’s Rentals LLC, for $10,000
Patrick Ehrin to Michael T. Katt, for $435,000
Anna Mae King Estate A/K/A Anna Mae O. King Estate A/K/A Anna M King Estate to Mark D. Waychoff, for $25,000
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB to Shaun Wilson, for $27,419
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB to Shaun Wilson, for$33,923
Harold D. Hennen to Cody R. Lippencott, for $275,000
Freeport Township
Wilson L. Snyder to Joseph Taylor Moore, for $139,900
Freeport and Springhill townships
Jerilea Caten to VES Land LLC, for $16,500
Gilmore Township
Mark R. Rendulic to Robert L. Gilbert, for $345,000
Terry Grim to The Mineral Company, for $12,989.35
Jackson Township
Eric A. Miller to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $11,400
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, for $14,668.18
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, for $3,249.89
Theresa L. McQueen to VES Land LLC, for $3,045
James K. Driehorst aka James Kenneth Driehorst Estate, et al., to Driehorst Family LLC, for $16,251.96
Jackson and Richhill townships
Judith West to The Mineral Company, for $3,015.18
Austin Eugene Pettit to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.24
Jefferson
CD DG Jefferson 2 LLC to George Sarantakis & Susan Kay Jensen Trust, for $2,225,000
Jefferson Township
John D. Lesko Estate to Eric John Miller, for $30,000
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $8,716
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $74,044
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $19,403
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $2,650
Kenneth R. Hickman to Gary D. Hirschi, for $255,900
Theodore Defrank to Molly Mae Roberts, for $61,000
Monongahela Township
Richard McIntire to Ralph N. Adams, for $45,000
Jason Thompson to Josh Keenan, for $35,000
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Thomas L. Puskarich, for $30,000
Corey M. Conaway to Kaylyn Roberts, for $95,000
Leonard R. Simmons to Jerad Cline, for $185,000
Morris Township
Thomas M. Lowery to EQT Production Company, for $10.472.21
Beryl Elizabeth Reker to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Christopher F. Smith to EQT Production Company, for $1,685.87
Perry Township
Blair Family Trust to The Mineral Company, for $3,979.98
Donley E. Tomey, et al., to VES Land LLC, for $12,920.25
Richhill Township
Helen P. True to The Mineral Company, for $6,388.89
Dale A. Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $500
Daniel Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Kathleen Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Robert M. Helphestine, et al., to Austin Goldsberry, for $198,500
Springhill Township
Stephen W. Mikolay to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $27,718.24
Karen Sue Lilley to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Jack J. Coffman to The Mineral Company, for $4,515
Pamela Haynes to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $4,400
Bonnie S. Droboj to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $200
Brian S. O’Connell to The Mineral Company, for $91,604.87
Joann Cox Estate to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $200
Laura Rosella Amos to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500
Sharon L. Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Nathan David Johnson to The Mineral Company for $20,455.49
Leah F. Cork to The Mineral Company for $4,115.85
Cynthia Lou Foose to The Mineral Company for $9,044.94
Michael McCauley aka Michael L. McCauley to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $134,910
Joann McJunkin to DUC Hunter LLC 97 Acres, for $50,857.48
Jonathan D. Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $3,440.37
Kathryn Vitek to The Mineral Company, for $5,936.22
Mary Kirkland to The Mineral Company, for $3,739.84
Washington Township
Jeffrey M. Warth to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $40,000
Regis R. Walther to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $6,160
Wayne Township
George W. Ellis to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $61,898.40
Richard W. Hopkins, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $47,011.51
Terry L. Whipkey, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $47,011.51
Sandra Kay Hoge to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $194,444.04
Bruce A. Rush to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $108,024.48
Brice A. Rush to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $108,024.48
Lee Ann Knittel to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $87,058.30
Sandra S. Friend to The Mineral Company, for $14,397.07
Jessie Lee Cowan, Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $388,888.08
Jeffrey M. Miszkielewicz to Richard L. Kiger, for $32,500
Waynesburg
Guy R. Jones to Drew Summersgill, for $110,000
Larry E. Maloy by TCB to Connie Jo Smith, for $37,427
Larry E. Maloy by TCB to David Areford, for $15,199
Larry R. Maloy by TCB to David Areford, for $2,628
Whiteley Township
William J. Crayne to EQT Production Company, for $35,400
Robert C. Baer to The Mineral Company, for $3,529.60
Richard L. Adams to Jeffrey A. Hammond, for $20,000
