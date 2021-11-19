The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 28.
Cumberland Township
Judith E. Gould to Jack Sminkey, for $38,148
Pamela J. Blubaugh Supplemental Needs Trust to Pamela Abbe, for $28,000
Lorraine Mooney to Khedive Holdings LLC, for $39,433.20
Dunkard Township
Roy J. Anderson to David Vukmanic, for $135,000
MEPCO LLC to John J. Kuis, for $58,000
Franklin Township
Lena L. Stoner Estate to Michael D. Haddox, for $184,900
Robert A. Young to Renee Kalist, for $170,000
Charles R. Patterson Jr. to Juan S. Gallo, for $130,000
Jarron W. Richter to Charles Sheppard, for $45,000
Lois A. Greenwood to Andrew Trybus, for $72,500
Michael C. Younken to Iron Rock Ranch LLC, for $1,295,000
Gray Township
Stephen G. Koss to Daniel Noel, for $150,000
Jefferson Township
Thomas W. Kronk Estate aka Thomas William Kronk, to Erica M. Bair, for $40,000
Morgan Township
Donald Sherman Allen Jr. to James R. Elliott, for $42,900
Newrez LLC to T&R Resources INC, for $65,100
Mitchell L. Ring to Mitchell L. Ring Revocable Trust, for $197,254
Rices Landing Borough
Ryan Edwards to Cristen R. Basilone, for $296,900
Springhill Township
Pamela J. Kerr to Calvin Walter Hunt, for $20,000
Karen E. Holleran to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,472.30
James J. Bradley Jr. Estate to Von D. Braddock, for $168,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 4.
Cumberland Township
Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., to Tyler L. Shultz, 2.0176 Acres, $190,000.00 (10-27-21)
Lynn Largent, et ux., to Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., 15 Acres, $385,000.00 (10-27-21)
Scott A. Pecjak, et ux., to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., Lot 202 in Crucible, $10,000.00 (10-29-21)
Anthony Jacob Pecjak to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., .475 Acre, $5,000.00 (10-29-21)
Heath T. Vavrek to Michael Joseph Perlic, et ux., 3 Lots in McCombs Addition, $95,000.00 (11-1-21)
Franklin Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., 53.25 Acres, $320,000.00 (10-28-21)
Harry W. Seybold, Jr., et ux., to David J. Price, 35 Acres, $300,000.00 (11-1-21)
Gilmore Township
Kit T. and Paula J. Donley Trust, et al., to DMQ LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $23,108.67 (11-1-21)
Morris Township
Gray L. Veltre, et ux., to Greg Hopkins, 31.449 Acres, $75,000.00 (10-27-21)
Perry Township
Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC to Authentic Mineral Group LLC, 142.335 Acres, O&G, $47,817.00 (11-1-21)
Sandra B. Ryan to Alex Frazier, .180 Acre, $80,000.00 (11-1-21)
Richhill Township
Tracy L. Johnson Hansen A/K/A Tracy Johnson to Potomac Mineral Group LLC, Tracts, O&G, $2,300.76 (11-1-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Nonprofit Development Corporation Inc, Lot, $60,000.00 (11-1-21)
Patti Jo Duda, et ux., to Michael G. Pikula TDBA, et al., Lots 12-13 in Josiah A Inghram Plan, $55,000.00 (11-2-21)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 11.
Aleppo Township
Appalachian Basin Minerals LP to EQT Production Company, 68.5 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (11-9-21)
Center Township
CNX Land LLC to Matthew Johnston, et ux., 45.432 Acres, $160,000.00 (11-9-21)
Clarksville Borough
John S. Haftmann, et al., to Brian Randal Ealy, et ux., 2 Tracts, $89,900.00 (11-4-21)
Franklin Township
Phyllis K. Kamerer to New Leaf Property Development LLC, .643 Acre, $85,000.00 (11-4-21)
Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., to Yvonne M. Barnhart, et ux., 54.0737 Acres, $320,000.00 (11-5-21)
Christopher R. Ramsey to James Bret Moore, Lot, $175,000.00 (11-8-21)
Gilmore Township
Donald J. John, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 16.12 Acres, R/W, $20,000.00 (11-3-21)
Morris Township
CNX Land LLC to Kay F. Collins, et ux., 2 Tracts, $80,000.00 (11-9-21)
Perry Township
James H. George, III to The Mineral Company, et ux., 44.258 Acres, O&G, $193,628.75 (11-3-21)
Richhill Township
Ronald W. Jacobs to The Mineral Company, et ux., 245.37 Acres, O&G, $120,306.40 (11-3-21)
Sandra K. Gross to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (11-3-21)
Springhill Township
Jeffrey Kim York to The Mineral Company, et ux., 25 Acres, O&G, $3,086.42 (11-3-21)
Debra Jean Mitko, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,385.78 (11-3-21)
Geoffrey H. Barger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $20,254.85 (11-3-21)
Harry H. Rohdes to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 83 Acres, R/W, $47,296.32 (11-8-21)
Frank Carrico, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 40 Acres, R/W, $14,400.00 (11-8-21)
Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships
Karin Baumgardner to Phive Starr Properties LP, 10 Tracts, O&G, $100,000.00 (11-5-21)
Andrew J. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)
Cathie Spencer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)
Wayne Township
Sandra G. Richard to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 23.014 Acres, O&G, $120,169.00 (11-9-21)
