The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 28.

Cumberland Township

Judith E. Gould to Jack Sminkey, for $38,148

Pamela J. Blubaugh Supplemental Needs Trust to Pamela Abbe, for $28,000

Lorraine Mooney to Khedive Holdings LLC, for $39,433.20

Dunkard Township

Roy J. Anderson to David Vukmanic, for $135,000

MEPCO LLC to John J. Kuis, for $58,000

Franklin Township

Lena L. Stoner Estate to Michael D. Haddox, for $184,900

Robert A. Young to Renee Kalist, for $170,000

Charles R. Patterson Jr. to Juan S. Gallo, for $130,000

Jarron W. Richter to Charles Sheppard, for $45,000

Lois A. Greenwood to Andrew Trybus, for $72,500

Michael C. Younken to Iron Rock Ranch LLC, for $1,295,000

Gray Township

Stephen G. Koss to Daniel Noel, for $150,000

Jefferson Township

Thomas W. Kronk Estate aka Thomas William Kronk, to Erica M. Bair, for $40,000

Morgan Township

Donald Sherman Allen Jr. to James R. Elliott, for $42,900

Newrez LLC to T&R Resources INC, for $65,100

Mitchell L. Ring to Mitchell L. Ring Revocable Trust, for $197,254

Rices Landing Borough

Ryan Edwards to Cristen R. Basilone, for $296,900

Springhill Township

Pamela J. Kerr to Calvin Walter Hunt, for $20,000

Karen E. Holleran to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,472.30

James J. Bradley Jr. Estate to Von D. Braddock, for $168,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 4.

Cumberland Township

Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., to Tyler L. Shultz, 2.0176 Acres, $190,000.00 (10-27-21)

Lynn Largent, et ux., to Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., 15 Acres, $385,000.00 (10-27-21)

Scott A. Pecjak, et ux., to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., Lot 202 in Crucible, $10,000.00 (10-29-21)

Anthony Jacob Pecjak to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., .475 Acre, $5,000.00 (10-29-21)

Heath T. Vavrek to Michael Joseph Perlic, et ux., 3 Lots in McCombs Addition, $95,000.00 (11-1-21)

Franklin Township

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., 53.25 Acres, $320,000.00 (10-28-21)

Harry W. Seybold, Jr., et ux., to David J. Price, 35 Acres, $300,000.00 (11-1-21)

Gilmore Township

Kit T. and Paula J. Donley Trust, et al., to DMQ LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $23,108.67 (11-1-21)

Morris Township

Gray L. Veltre, et ux., to Greg Hopkins, 31.449 Acres, $75,000.00 (10-27-21)

Perry Township

Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC to Authentic Mineral Group LLC, 142.335 Acres, O&G, $47,817.00 (11-1-21)

Sandra B. Ryan to Alex Frazier, .180 Acre, $80,000.00 (11-1-21)

Richhill Township

Tracy L. Johnson Hansen A/K/A Tracy Johnson to Potomac Mineral Group LLC, Tracts, O&G, $2,300.76 (11-1-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Nonprofit Development Corporation Inc, Lot, $60,000.00 (11-1-21)

Patti Jo Duda, et ux., to Michael G. Pikula TDBA, et al., Lots 12-13 in Josiah A Inghram Plan, $55,000.00 (11-2-21)

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 11.

Aleppo Township

Appalachian Basin Minerals LP to EQT Production Company, 68.5 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (11-9-21)

Center Township

CNX Land LLC to Matthew Johnston, et ux., 45.432 Acres, $160,000.00 (11-9-21)

Clarksville Borough

John S. Haftmann, et al., to Brian Randal Ealy, et ux., 2 Tracts, $89,900.00 (11-4-21)

Franklin Township

Phyllis K. Kamerer to New Leaf Property Development LLC, .643 Acre, $85,000.00 (11-4-21)

Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., to Yvonne M. Barnhart, et ux., 54.0737 Acres, $320,000.00 (11-5-21)

Christopher R. Ramsey to James Bret Moore, Lot, $175,000.00 (11-8-21)

Gilmore Township

Donald J. John, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 16.12 Acres, R/W, $20,000.00 (11-3-21)

Morris Township

CNX Land LLC to Kay F. Collins, et ux., 2 Tracts, $80,000.00 (11-9-21)

Perry Township

James H. George, III to The Mineral Company, et ux., 44.258 Acres, O&G, $193,628.75 (11-3-21)

Richhill Township

Ronald W. Jacobs to The Mineral Company, et ux., 245.37 Acres, O&G, $120,306.40 (11-3-21)

Sandra K. Gross to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (11-3-21)

Springhill Township

Jeffrey Kim York to The Mineral Company, et ux., 25 Acres, O&G, $3,086.42 (11-3-21)

Debra Jean Mitko, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,385.78 (11-3-21)

Geoffrey H. Barger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $20,254.85 (11-3-21)

Harry H. Rohdes to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 83 Acres, R/W, $47,296.32 (11-8-21)

Frank Carrico, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 40 Acres, R/W, $14,400.00 (11-8-21)

Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships

Karin Baumgardner to Phive Starr Properties LP, 10 Tracts, O&G, $100,000.00 (11-5-21)

Andrew J. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)

Cathie Spencer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)

Wayne Township

Sandra G. Richard to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 23.014 Acres, O&G, $120,169.00 (11-9-21)

