Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the weeks of March 7 and March 14:
Center Township
Brian A. Blake to Thomas William Santelli, for $395,000
Cumberland Township
Kevin Nakutis to Richard Cline, for $6,000
APV Resurgence OPCO LLC to Pasqual R. Olivo, for $178,000
Dunkard Township
First Federal Savings & Loan to Robert Butler, for $95,000
Thomas Horner III to T Wade Enterprises LLC, for $10,000
Nicholas Riggleman to Alfalfa Properties LLC, for $8,000
Franklin Township
Russel C. Hall to Bradley C. Buljat, for $195,000
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Keith McClure, for $8,000
Jefferson Township
Erica M. Bair to Andrea C. Henneman, for $90,000
Morgan Township
George Douglas Hanford to Tammy Hardin, for $144,500
Larry B. Haywood to Cory R. McFann, for $149,000
Perry Township
Douglas E. Headley to Arthur J. Spitznogle, for $20,000
Waynesburg Borough
Clayton Schaum to Caleb A. Grimes, for $9,000
Robert J. Delansky to Oddyssey Investments LLC, for $109,000
