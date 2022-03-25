Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the weeks of March 7 and March 14:

Center Township

Brian A. Blake to Thomas William Santelli, for $395,000

Cumberland Township

Kevin Nakutis to Richard Cline, for $6,000

APV Resurgence OPCO LLC to Pasqual R. Olivo, for $178,000

Dunkard Township

First Federal Savings & Loan to Robert Butler, for $95,000

Thomas Horner III to T Wade Enterprises LLC, for $10,000

Nicholas Riggleman to Alfalfa Properties LLC, for $8,000

Franklin Township

Russel C. Hall to Bradley C. Buljat, for $195,000

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Keith McClure, for $8,000

Jefferson Township

Erica M. Bair to Andrea C. Henneman, for $90,000

Morgan Township

George Douglas Hanford to Tammy Hardin, for $144,500

Larry B. Haywood to Cory R. McFann, for $149,000

Perry Township

Douglas E. Headley to Arthur J. Spitznogle, for $20,000

Waynesburg Borough

Clayton Schaum to Caleb A. Grimes, for $9,000

Robert J. Delansky to Oddyssey Investments LLC, for $109,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.