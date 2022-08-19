The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds between July 27 and Aug. 2.
Friday, August 19, 2022 7:18 AM
Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne and Whiteley townships
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, for $145,568.82
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, for $36,765.94
Aleppo, Gilmore, Perry and Whiteley townships
Beta Energy Partners LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $267,666
Cumberland Township
Robert C. Grimm to Tammy S. Hawk, for $92,000
Charles C. Kerr to Ridgetop Ten LLC, for $277,023.70
Dunkard Township
Joseph B. Smith to Daniel Suchy, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Craig Haywood to Rebecca E. Davis, for $179,900
Freeport Township
Marsha Keener to The Mineral Company, for $3,726.88
Martha Jane Burson to The Mineral Company, for $19,499.56
Gilmore Township
Harriet Elizabeth Rodriguez to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,500
Connie H. Jarvis, to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Jackson Township
Cora B. Brownlee to EQT Production Company, for $206.25
Jefferson Township
Consol Mining Company LLC to CNX Land LLC, for $34,492.50
Morgan Township
John Toporcer Estate, to Danny D. Sampson, for $22,000
Donald L. Daniel, to Jason Clayton, for $175,000
Diane Taylor aka Diane R Taylor, to Lynn Land LLC, for $74,898
Springhill Township
Mark A. Kerr, to The Mineral Company, for $4,470.70
Washington Township
KD1 Development Inc to Sogar Properties LLC, for $278,000
Marliese H. Summersgill, to Ashly Nicole Summersgill, for $83,263.80
Wayne Township
Susan Dodge-Aguiar to EQT Production Company, for $386.70
Waynesburg
John C. McNay, to G&H Sporting Goods LLC, for $435,000
Nattasha D. Brown to Samantha Caitlyn Morris, for $99,900
Karen Sue Hull Estate to Noah M. Grimes, for $118,000
Whiteley Township
Esther I. Brock to The Mineral Company, for $22,200.55
