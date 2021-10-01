The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 16.
Aleppo Township
David C. Riffle to The Mineral Company, et ux., 31.35 Acres, O&G, $18,820.00 (9-10-21)
Cumberland Township
Patricia Ann Hewitt by TCB, et ux., to Zefross Property LLC, Tax Claim, .040 Acre, $32,436.00 (9-10-21)
Emmaline Mayle by TCB, et ux., to Samuel Smith, Tax Claim, .460 Acre, $60,527.00 (9-10-21)
Candace Whipkey by TCB, et ux., to James S. Howard, Tax Claim, .250 Acre, $1,571.00 (9-10-21)
Wally W. Jackson to Art Linz, et ux., 2.604 Acres, $48,500.00 (9-10-21)
Dunkard Township
Michael Runyon, et ux., to Mathew R. Krushansky, 5.233 Acres, $125,000.00 (9-13-21)
Franklin Township
Ryan Michael Milliken, et ux., to Clay Roman, et ux., 71.453 Acres, $390,000.00 (9-9-21)
Gary Lee & Nancy S. Snyder Family IRR Trust, et ux., to Ellen Boros, Lot in Willow Grove Plan, $175,000.00 (9-9-21)
Amanda G. Johnson by TCB, et ux., to Sarah Bowden, et ux., Tax Claim, $3,162.00 (9-10-21)
Myra L. Remaley to Earl B. Cooke, et ux., Lot 15 in Carpenter Plan, $215,000.00 (9-14-21)
Freeport Township
Deborah M. Miller, et ux., to Jacob Watson, Tract, $40,000.00 (9-14-21)
Jefferson Township
Annette Roberts by TCB, et ux., to Frank Santucci, III, Tax Claim, .170 Acre, $15,178.00 (9-10-21)
Patsy G. Bell by TCB, et ux., to Frank Santucci, III, Tax Claim, .170 Acre, $6,385.00 (9-10-21)
Morgan Township
Jeff R. Briggs by TCB, et ux., to Crystal Kovalcheck, et ux., Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $4,141.00 (9-10-21)
Jeff R. Briggs by TCB, et ux., to Crystal Kovalcheck, et ux., Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $40,188.00 (9-10-21)
Joseph McElwee, et al., to William F. McDonald, et ux., 2 Tracts, $145,000.00 (9-10-21)
Perry Township
Jerome A. Novak, et ux., to Matthew F. Eisel, .700 Acre, $181,000.00 (9-9-21)
Rices Landing Borough
May Jane Palone by TCB, et ux., to Allen J. Grimm, Jr., Tax Claim, $5,426.00 (9-10-21)
May Jane Palone by TCB, et ux., to Zerfoss Property LLC, Tax Claim, .620 Acre, $74,440.00 (9-10-21)
Richhill Township
Cora B. Brownlee to EQT Production Company, 4 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (9-10-21)
Mildred E. Murray to EQT Production Company, 47.20 Acres, O&G, $1,770.00 (9-10-21)
Charles Wolfe to VES Land LLC, 1.0654 Acres, O&G, $6,658.25 (9-13-21)
Springhill Township
Ruth E. Keefer Estate, et al., to William Roger Phillips, et ux., 2 Tracts, $38,250.00 (9-8-21)
Charles Robert Lancaster Estate, et al., to the Mineral Company, et ux., 327.7625 Acres, O&G, $3,120.55 (9-10-21)
Washington Township
Robert D. Hopes to Phive Starr Properties LP, 2 Tracts, O&G, $120,000.00 (9-9-21)
Amy Lyn Palmer by TCB, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, Tax Claim, .800 Acre, $9,874.00 (9-10-2)
Gerald L. Barthauer by TCB, et ux., to Pamela Abb, Tax Claim, .410 Acre, $3,917.00 (9-10-21)
Wayne Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.409 Acres, O&G, $5,009.91 (9-10-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., to Eric R. Hurd, et ux., Lot 13 in Montgomery Addition Plan, $147,198.00 (9-10-21)
Albert J. Churney, Jr., et al., to Adamson Properties LLC, Lot in Sayers Addition, $2,500.00 (9-14-21)
