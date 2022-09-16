The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Aug. 17-30.
Aleppo, Franklin, Gilmore, Jackson, Perry, Richhill, Springhill and Wayne townships
Hilltop Minerals LLC to The Mineral Company Tracts, for $1,721,411.63
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Nancy B. Hale to The Mineral Company, for $92,855.63
Center Township
Watson Revocable Trust to Tammy Whipkey, for $650,000
Watson Revocable Trust to Tammy Whipkey, for $45,000
Cumberland Township
TW Plus LLC to Nathan James Lash, for $115,000
Drew M. Deardorff to Steven Hustead, for $195,000
Joseph Cybak, Jr. Estate to Melissa L. Burnett, for $3,000
Michael Moser to Kelly McGurgan, for $168,888
Edward P. Cross to Kayla L. Williams, for $58,000
Anthony A. Uglik to Michael Evosevich, for $159,000
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC to Robert Louis Presock, III, for $126,000
Franklin and Perry townships
Bradley A. Gump to The Mineral Company, for $3,067.34
Freeport Township
William L. Bowman to The Mineral Company, for $8,648.91
Robert D. Whipkey to The Mineral Company, for $15,543.64
Gilmore Township
CNX Land LLC to Curtis B. Huffman, for $5,000
Greene Township
Lisa A. Vecchio aka Lisa Ann Vecchio-Dils to Lisa Ann Vecchio, for $1,088.87
Jackson Township
Ronald Lapping to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $17,443.13
Jefferson Township
Tracey A. Ronan to William J. Lyttle, for $250,000
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Glenda Beal Asset Protection Trust, for $84,400
Morgan Township
Matthew D. Pratt to Gregory C. Yost Tract, for $255,000
Morris Township
John H. McDonald, Sr., to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $5,000
Paula M. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $1,570.85
Carol J. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $698.14
Richhill Township
Walter Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Springhill Township
Paul Cole Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $12,333.82
Milda Tustin Vercellotti aka Hilda E Vercellotti to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,173.88
Pamela Songer to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $12,333.82
Washington Township
Nathan S. Borovichka to Angela Fulk, for $655,000
Wayne Township
Scott Hackenburg to Pursley Creek Farm LLC, for $46,209
Barbara Bizik Williams to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $62,961.71
Waynesburg
Scott A. Rhodes to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $51,500
Duncan D. Berryman to Jared Hirtz, for $365,000
Whiteley Township
Peggy Sue Blake to Paul A. Hannah, for $54,421.50
Louis H. Jeffries to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,416.63
Candy Ackley aka Candy Ackley to Paul A. Hannah, for $70,912.20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.