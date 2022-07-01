The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 19-June 9:

Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships

Benjamin Franklin Gooden Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $160,250.03

Cumberland Township

Jeffrey M. Russo to Trevor Schmidt, for,$315,000

Harry A. Rich to CJF Property Holdings LLC, for $350,000

Jason Matyus to Robert D. Yeager Jr., for $190,000

Rodney I. and Virginia C. Kerr Rev Living Trust to Kenneth W. Perkins Jr., for $180,000

Joseph F. John to Amber Bane, for $500

Dunkard Township

Leeland Development Company to River Front Property LLC, for $258,500

Franklin Township

Shane P. Gallagher, to Justin L. Thomas, Lot 16 in Colonial Place Plan, $321,500

Richard L. Headlee to Patrick W. Dennison, for $160,000

Leslie A. Barger, aka Leslie A. Swauger to Ty Yoho, for $169,900

Freeport Township

Sandra R. Long to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $56,814

Gilmore Township

Patricia Carole Yeager to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,277.47

Sherry Lee Adolfson to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,27.47

Craig Edward Stoneking to Foss Minerals LLC, for $510.99

Greene Township

Joann Martin to Aleita Hall for $125,000

Jefferson Township

Pauline Yurek Estate to Joshua Tustin, for $140,000

Carolyn Lochmiller to John C. Davidson Jr., for $313,000

Monongahela Township

David A. Kovach to Joseph M. Kovach Jr., for $22,521.60

Donald Smotzer to Brandy L. Wilson, for $10,000

Russell Charles Pratt to Lisa A. Perkins, for $82,000

Timothy R. Shook to Brandon Byers, for $179,500

Floyd Null Jr. to John J. Hudak, for $40,000

Morgan Township

Alpha Metallurgical Resources LLC to Rick Rohland, for $1,000

Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh to Gregg M. Ullom, for $186,477.40

John Hvizda III to Robert Scott Bowman, for $107,143

Wendy L. Bowman to Shane P. Gallagher, for $475,000

Perry Township

Jason C. Bloss, to Kyle Kimerer, for $268,000

Richhill Township

Barbara Ruth Berdine to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550

Deborah E. Berdine to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550

David E. Yoders to EQT Production Company, for $2,843.74

Carleen F. Judd to EQT Production Company, for $1,142.86

Springhill Township

Vertical Web Ventures Inc to Wolf 2000 Trust, for $30,000

Springhill and Freeport townships

Clark Hamilton to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $570

Thomas M. White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,055.56

Todd Christopher West to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500

Kandi Darlene Davis, to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500

Mary Ann Kessinger to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500

Fay Bissett to Foss Minerals LLC, for $19,500

Martha Lemasters White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $5,500

Wayne Township

Ridgetop Appalachia LLC to Stackrock Energy LLC, for $650,000

Wayne and Gilmore townships

CNX Land LLC to Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc, for $842,683.20

Heather L. Gilbert to Ronald O. Bland, for $30,000

Charles F. Rose to Brandon Tichenor, for $174,850

Waynesburg Borough

Frances J. Crawford Estate to Roger D. Hall, for $120,000

Joshua Boggs to Laura Elizabeth Wesley, for $175,000

Enkoded LLC to Kevin M. Hayes, for $140,000

Harold King Jr. to Louie B. Grego, for $33,000

Christopher J. Mason to Addison Finnegan, for $95,000

Whiteley Township

Travis George to Robert Morris, for $1,000

Homer J. Stephens Jr., to Aunix Fund II LLC, for $30,000

