The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 19-June 9:
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Benjamin Franklin Gooden Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $160,250.03
Cumberland Township
Jeffrey M. Russo to Trevor Schmidt, for,$315,000
Harry A. Rich to CJF Property Holdings LLC, for $350,000
Jason Matyus to Robert D. Yeager Jr., for $190,000
Rodney I. and Virginia C. Kerr Rev Living Trust to Kenneth W. Perkins Jr., for $180,000
Joseph F. John to Amber Bane, for $500
Dunkard Township
Leeland Development Company to River Front Property LLC, for $258,500
Franklin Township
Shane P. Gallagher, to Justin L. Thomas, Lot 16 in Colonial Place Plan, $321,500
Richard L. Headlee to Patrick W. Dennison, for $160,000
Leslie A. Barger, aka Leslie A. Swauger to Ty Yoho, for $169,900
Freeport Township
Sandra R. Long to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $56,814
Gilmore Township
Patricia Carole Yeager to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,277.47
Sherry Lee Adolfson to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,27.47
Craig Edward Stoneking to Foss Minerals LLC, for $510.99
Greene Township
Joann Martin to Aleita Hall for $125,000
Jefferson Township
Pauline Yurek Estate to Joshua Tustin, for $140,000
Carolyn Lochmiller to John C. Davidson Jr., for $313,000
Monongahela Township
David A. Kovach to Joseph M. Kovach Jr., for $22,521.60
Donald Smotzer to Brandy L. Wilson, for $10,000
Russell Charles Pratt to Lisa A. Perkins, for $82,000
Timothy R. Shook to Brandon Byers, for $179,500
Floyd Null Jr. to John J. Hudak, for $40,000
Morgan Township
Alpha Metallurgical Resources LLC to Rick Rohland, for $1,000
Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh to Gregg M. Ullom, for $186,477.40
John Hvizda III to Robert Scott Bowman, for $107,143
Wendy L. Bowman to Shane P. Gallagher, for $475,000
Perry Township
Jason C. Bloss, to Kyle Kimerer, for $268,000
Richhill Township
Barbara Ruth Berdine to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550
Deborah E. Berdine to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $550
David E. Yoders to EQT Production Company, for $2,843.74
Carleen F. Judd to EQT Production Company, for $1,142.86
Springhill Township
Vertical Web Ventures Inc to Wolf 2000 Trust, for $30,000
Springhill and Freeport townships
Clark Hamilton to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $570
Thomas M. White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,055.56
Todd Christopher West to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500
Kandi Darlene Davis, to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500
Mary Ann Kessinger to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500
Fay Bissett to Foss Minerals LLC, for $19,500
Martha Lemasters White to Foss Minerals LLC, for $5,500
Wayne Township
Ridgetop Appalachia LLC to Stackrock Energy LLC, for $650,000
Wayne and Gilmore townships
CNX Land LLC to Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc, for $842,683.20
Heather L. Gilbert to Ronald O. Bland, for $30,000
Charles F. Rose to Brandon Tichenor, for $174,850
Waynesburg Borough
Frances J. Crawford Estate to Roger D. Hall, for $120,000
Joshua Boggs to Laura Elizabeth Wesley, for $175,000
Enkoded LLC to Kevin M. Hayes, for $140,000
Harold King Jr. to Louie B. Grego, for $33,000
Christopher J. Mason to Addison Finnegan, for $95,000
Whiteley Township
Travis George to Robert Morris, for $1,000
Homer J. Stephens Jr., to Aunix Fund II LLC, for $30,000
