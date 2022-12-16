Greene County recently received funding to help expand and preserve housing for low income residents. Pictured, from left, are Crystal Simmons, director CDBG/HOME; Ginny Phillips, HOME program manager; Natasha Balazick, program associate.
Greene County was among several in Pennsylvania that received funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).
HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
Greene County received $750,000 for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Greene County Planning and Community Development Department. Officials said that grant will provide opportunities to assist with roof issues, safety and health issues, updates to major systems such as furnaces, outdated electric or plumbing systems, and other repairs to preserve, improve, and stabilize the current housing stock.
“Our hard-working employees in Economic and Community Development Department have been extremely successful in implementing several programs that assist businesses and homeowners with funding streams that positively impact their ability to continue in business, retain or hire additional employees or expand their businesses. Homeowners have benefited from grant programs that allow safety and comfort improvements to their homes. This funding allows the department to continue this greatly valued work with homeowners," said Commission Chairman Mike Belding
“We are excited to continue assisting the homeowners on our home repair waitlist and encourage others to apply. The need for housing assistance is now more than ever. This program allows us to assist low-income families who are unable to invest in their homes that may otherwise be uninhabitable”, stated Crystal Simmons, Director CDBG/HOME Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program.
Anyone with questions or interest in applying for the HOME Program for housing rehabilitation or work with the county as a contractor, inspector or lead and radon specialist can contact Simmons at csimmons@co.greene.pa.us or 724-852-5260.
