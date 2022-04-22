Greene County school district officials were pleased to return to in-person learning for their students in the 2021-2022 school year, they said.
Many of them used federal funding to upgrade their technology and address learning loss the students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts also used federal funding to expand their offerings to students in mental health following challenging years in the pandemic.
Carmichaels Area
Carmichaels Area School District Superintendent Fred Morecraft said the school district seems to be reverting back toward normalcy.
“It’s always a challenge coming back from a pandemic like this, or any situation where kids are out of school for a period of time,” he said. “But it does feel like we’re starting to cross that bridge, getting closer to normalcy and focus on education. It’s refreshing.”
He said the district used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funding to purchase Chromebooks for each of their students, making the district one to one in technology.
“That’s part of the vision we were able to achieve,” he said.
The district also purchased Smart Panels, which are large screens with educational software that teachers use in the classroom.
“Our school board stepped up in a big way to purchase the smart panels with district funds,” he said. “That was due to everyone stepping up to make a purchase that was 100% needed for our students.”
He said they were able to hold classes in person throughout the year.
“Due to COVID, we did not have one virtual day,” he said.
Morecraft said that when he was hired as superintendent, he installed a vision to the district to focus on resilience, experience and careers.
“I’m proud to say even with the pandemic, we were able to move forward with our vision with our kids,” he said.
The high school added career pathways in the fields of health sciences, human services, technology and STEAM, business management, engineering and marketing. He said they intentionally made the career pathways broad so that they could encompass a range of occupational goals.
“We’re actually ahead of where we wanted to be,” he said. “I’m really excited that we’ve continued to move forward with that. It’s something we’ve been continually working on throughout the pandemic.”
Morecraft said the district also worked with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Greene to create The Helping House, an after-school program in Cumberland Township. It was first established as a place where students could receive extra help on their homework and grew to meet many other needs of students. Students can receive a hot meal at The Helping House and do their laundry.
The Helping House served Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to students and gave them each a present for Christmas, he said.
“I think all the schools in the county are doing great things. All the superintendents work really well together,” he said. “There are great things happening in our county.”
Central Greene
The Central Greene School District is focused on getting its students back on track educationally, socially and emotionally following two challenging years.
“Like other schools in our region, COVID stunted educational and social and emotional growth for our students,” Sean Van Eman, the school’s director of academic accountability and innovation, said. “While it has been encouraging to have students back in our schools during the 2021-2022 school year, teachers have spent a considerable amount of time reteaching and remediating as we experienced a great deal of learning loss due to the pandemic.”
The school district used ESSER funds to update their curriculum “to address learning loss and accelerate student growth,” he wrote.
Among their additions was Wilson Reading, a program to improve reading skills for students needing intervention, interactive online programs for math and reading supplemental support, and Savvas’ myView reading program for kindergarten through 5th graders.
“As an intervention tool for early learners, Central Greene is planning to implement a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) to better identify student needs in earlier grades and provide a more targeted approach to address their needs,” he said.
The school district also used ESSER funding to expand its Summer Learning Programs for all grade levels.
“All of the resources are research-based and utilize explicit instruction techniques,” he said.
The district also purchased Chromebooks for each student, making the district one to one in technology. They also purchased Promethean Boards, or interactive whiteboards for teachers to use with students. The district also used funds to purchase online educational programs for supplemental learning.
Van Eman also highlighted the district’s participation in the upcoming countywide Esports program.
“Before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Central Greene is collaborating with all Greene County Schools and Waynesburg University to pilot an Esports tournament,” he said. “This is being done to provide students with more STEM/STEAM opportunities and hopefully lay the groundwork for a future Esports program.”
The Esports program is one of the district’s partnerships with Waynesburg University. The district has plans to expand partnerships in other areas for all grade levels, including psychology and criminal justice, Van Eman said.
“Central Greene and Waynesburg University are also continuing their partnership with Achievement Academy which provides Dual Enrollment opportunities for our high school students,” he said.
The district is in the early stages of exploring a cyber school option for kindergarten through 6th grade students “to provide another option for families,” he said.
The district is also developing a new policy that would require the families of students enrolled in an outside cyber or charter school program to pay a fee to participate in the district’s extracurricular activities or other programs, he said.
Jefferson-Morgan
Jefferson-Morgan School District Superintendent Joseph Orr said he was “happy and ecstatic” to have his students in the school building full time during the 2021-2022 school year.
“That’s the best way to do it,” he said. “We’re glad to have things up and running full time and full speed.”
He said ESSER funding pushed the district ahead in ways they would not otherwise have been able to advance for years.
“I think every district looked at the assistance with federal stimulus dollars as a big opportunity,” he said.
The district upgraded the technology they have available to their students and added a position in the elementary school, an elementary reading specialist. Orr said the new hire will help address learning loss students faced due to the pandemic.
The school district updated its security systems and cameras, and began upgrading curriculums including in computer science, life skills for special education and engineering. The district also added an AP class to their course offerings.
“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime influx of federal dollars that we would not have seen had it not been for the pandemic,” he said.
The district also added supplemental mental health programming to help students address issues that may have been exacerbated during the pandemic.
He said in March several teachers will be retiring at the end of the school year, and they are working to hire the best replacements they can as soon as possible.
Orr said in March they are working hard as they approach the end of the school year and spring testing.
“We’re trying to finish really strong, because for two years, we haven’t had a normal year. So we’re trying to make it as normal as possible and finish strong, he said.
Orr said he was pleased with the support of the school board and the community during difficult times, and that he was proud of his students.
“We’ve had a very supportive community and school board. Our student body has really worked hard,” he said. “We’ve had some hurdles along the way, but I think we’ve turned a negative into a positive. That’s rare. We feel really good about it.”
Southeastern Greene
Southeastern Greene School District Superintendent Rich Pekar said in March they are nearing the end of the 2021-2022 school year with no closures due to COVID-19.
“My joke this year is we’ve been playing school. We’ve actually been coming to school face to face,” he said.
While they held some virtual classes due to weather, students met face to face nearly every day, he said. The district also had a full year of sports after some shortened seasons the previous school year.
“It’s been a big transition here from the year before where kids were only attending school maybe two days a week,” he said.
Pekar said the school participated in daily symptoms monitoring and temperature checks, along with other COVID-19 mitigation efforts like masking. Masks became optional as the school year drew to a close.
The school used ESSER funding to update technology and address mental health and learning loss.
They also hired an additional social worker for students with the funding so students can more easily address mental health concerns. The district had one counselor in the elementary building and in the secondary building before the third social worker was hired. The new social worker is split between each building.
“That has been so helpful,” he said. “Mental health has been a big issue for kids since COVID hit.”
The district also purchased instructional programs with federal funding that can be used both online and at school “to help close the achievement gap,” he said.
The school also added virtual tutoring for each grade level to allow students more flexibility. The school purchased tablets for each of their students in 2020, making the district one to one in technology. The district also has backup devices if a student forgets theirs at home.
The school district was also able to host field trips again after a school year with virtual field trips using Google Expeditions.
Greene County is working to secure grant funding for an Esports program so high school students can participate in an Esports league. He said the efforts have proven successful so far.
The program involves competitions through video games where students learn game design and coding.
“New times we live in where kids are competing in actual video games,” he said.
West Greene
The West Greene School District is expanding its curriculum and updating its programs for students, said Superintendent Brian Jackson.
The school district increased its math coaching for students and professional development for teachers. They also purchased a new math series, Pearson Savvas Math, for students at all grade levels.
The district is helping students work toward their future careers with their new Professional Development Center Classroom, he said. The school district also adding a new program in graphic design.
The district is now offering TutorMe, a virtual tutoring program students can access 24/7, Jackson said.
A new benchmark assessment tool for students, the STAR 360 Renaissance Learning program, is now being used in the district, Jackson said. They are planning to rebuild their Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) for students in the 2022-2023 school year.
The district also updated its technology, including purchasing devices for students and digital boards for teachers to use in their classrooms.
West Greene also upgraded its security cameras, Jackson said.
Students in grades 4 to 6 were able to participate in the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit through a partnership with EQT, he said.
West Greene also became one of the first school districts in Pennsylvania to install a Lu system in their gymnasium.
“Lü transforms any space into an active and immersive educational environment where kids are engaged physically, intellectually and socially-emotionally,” Jackson wrote in an email.
The district also renovated its Life Skills Classroom to help students develop independent living skills. They also implemented the PAES curriculum, a skills assessment to help students pick a career. The school is collaborating with the vocational and agricultural department to promote entrepreneurship among students.
Students are also working together on a greenhouse renovation, Jackson said.
“Students are renovating our greenhouse to include completing the concrete floor for the entire greenhouse and installing a new heater system,” he said.
Students in the elementary and high school arts program were chosen to work with the Rural Arts Collaborative Foundation, (RAC), to create a new piece of art for the school, Jackson said.
“RAC brings teaching artists into districts to provide a diverse enriched arts education program that works alongside the existing curriculum,” Jackson wrote in the email. “Ms. Hiromi Katayama, a Japanese traditional artist, has been working with both elementary (2nd grade) and HS (Art I) students in creating a collaborative work of art to be later displayed in the school.”
The high school principal, Scott Sakai, and Sheri Garlick, the sponsor of the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) program, are working with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to make a presentation to the student body, Jackson said.
The school district is also setting up training for West Greene students, staff and parents in a program called More Than Sad, which will be held before the start of the 2022-2023 school year, he said.
