The 020 Greene County STAR (Summer Time Arts and Recreation) Camp., which began on June 22 and continues through August 7, had to be modified this year due to COVID-19. Youths ages 5 through 12 are invited to attend the camp sites at the Lions Club Park in Waynesburg and Wana B Park in Carmichaels.
The STAR Camp is held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon (except for July 3, when it is closed due to Independence Day). Swimming at the camp sites’ pools is available from 10:30 to noon, and activities, games, yoga and educational sessions are offered every day as well.
The camp sites adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, and a free lunch is offered to day campers at the end of the camp each day.
Parents/guardians are still able to sign up youths for the STAR Camp by visiting the recreation office, located at the county fairgrounds. Passes are also still available for the two pools, which can also be purchased at the office.
For more information, call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.
