Vietnam veteran Rick Black had a dream to have an exhibit in Greene County that would honor heroes from the military and first responders.
Black, of Waynesburg, died in 2021. However, his dream is coming to fruition with the Tribute to Heroes exhibit, now through Sunday, Oct. 16 to the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg. Admission is free.
“Very few people knew about his plans, but those of us who did wanted to make sure it happened and make sure his dreams became reality,” said JoAnne Marshall, director of the Greene County Promotion Tourism Agency and co-chair of the event. “We were fortunate to secure the Cost of Freedom Tribute this year; normally it’s a two- to three-year wait.”
The Cost of Freedom Tribute by American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) will be the centerpiece of the exhibit. The traveling tribute features exhibits from World War I to present day, including a tribute to 9/11. It also includes an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
During his life, Black made sure there were similar exhibits in the county. In 2017, he spearheaded the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Project. That started the Greene County Salute to Veterans Committee and continued with the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park.
In 2019, Black helped organize the Korean Traveling Memorial. He also collaborated with local school districts for Veterans Day programs to assist in teaching and inspiring children.
Other members of the Tribute to Heroes committee include Black’s daughter, Stacey Marshall, and her husband, Jeff, who is the Waynesburg Franklin Township fire chief.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Stacey Marshall said. “I am just so proud of him, just for everything he has accomplished over the years. He was really excited about finding something that involved everybody on the front line who thinks of others before themselves.”
Also featured in the upcoming exhibit will be the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. The high-tech, 83-foot tractor-trailer transforms into an 1,100-square-foot exhibit to educate people about Sept. 11, 2001.
It is a tribute to all who lost their lives that day and from 9/11-related illnesses. Members of the FDNY, which lost 343 of its members on 9/11, provide first-hand accounts of the day and its aftermath. Visitors can hear audio recordings of first responder radio transmissions and see artifacts, including pieces of World Trade Center steel, aluminum facade from the buildings and items recovered from the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.
“Rick wanted to not only honor military, active and veterans, but also first responders,” JoAnne Marshall said. “Some people from our area probably may never get to New York City to see the memorial or Washington, D.C., to see the Pentagon.”
“He just wanted the people of Greene County to be able to experience these things that possibly wouldn’t be able to afford to go and see the life-sized monuments,” added Stacey Marshall. “He just wanted kids to learn about their country and respect their country. He just wanted people to love their country like he did. I’m just so excited we could have this happen. Even though he wasn’t the driving force today behind it. It was his idea. I’m just proud to be able to be a part of it.”
A field of flags with a nightly luminary service will recognize and honor local heroes. Garden flags may be purchased for $50 each or people can sponsor a flag for a first responder or veteran unable to obtain a flag for themselves. Those who purchase flags may take the home when the event ends.
JoAnne Marshall said Black never liked to be the center of attention and wouldn’t be thrilled that his name was being mentioned, but he would be happy that the exhibit will take place.
“I have no doubt that if he was standing there with us when the exhibits arrived, there would be tears in his eyes,” she said.
JoAnne Marshall also said there’s something simple she hopes all those attending will get from the exhibit.
“I hope people take a moment to recognize all of those who’ve given so much to our community and our country,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.