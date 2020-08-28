Nearly $62 million will be spent on transportation projects in Greene County over the next 12 years, according to an updated 12-year transportation program released by the State Transportation Commission.
The $61.7 million that has been earmarked for projects in Greene is a slice of a $64.8 billion pie that the commission anticipates being available for transportation projects across the commonwealth over the next 12 years.
The commission updates its 12-year plan every two years, and the latest one goes into effect Oct. 1. No capital project can go forward unless it is included in the 12-year plan.
The economic upheaval sparked by COVID-19 is not reflected in the plan, according to Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman.
“The process to update the 12-Year Program began 20 months ago, long before COVID was an issue,” Campbell said. “However, the (plan) will likely need to be modified to reflect any direct impacts due to COVID after the new federal fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.”
When the previous 12-year plan was adopted in 2018, the overall amount was $63.9 billion, so the latest plan represents an increase of almost $1 billion.
The funding will come from federal, state and local sources and, across the state, will be divided this way over the next four years: $11.4 billion for state highway and bridge projects; $9.4 billion for public transportation; $321 million for multimodal projects; $228 million for rail freight; and $138 million for aviation.
Projects receiving funding in Greene County include:
n Aleppo Township: Rt. 3012 restoration and Rt. 3018 bridge replacement, $290,000;
n Center Township: Restorations to Rts. 18, 21 and 33, and Rts. 3011 and 4006 bridge replacements, totaling close to $8 million;
n Cumberland Township: Restorations to Rts. 1006, 1019 and 2017, bridge replacements on Rts. 1008 and 7203 (Greene County Bridge No. 15), totaling nearly $3.3 million;
n Dunkard Township: Rt. 2008 bridge rehabilitation and restorations to Rts. 2011, totaling $1.84 million;
n Franklin Township: Rt. 218 bridge improvement and restorations to Rt. 188, totaling nearly $2.5 million;
n Freeport Township: Rt. 3010 restoration, $1.2 million;
n Gray Township: Rt. 21 bridge replacement, $1.7 million;
n Greene Township: Restorations to Rts. 2011 and 2019, totaling $132,000;
n Greensboro Borough: Facility improvements, $65,000;
n Monongahela Township: Drainage improvements restorations to Rt. 2029 and a bridge replacement on Rt. 88, totaling nearly $7.9 million;
n Morris Township: restoration to Rt. 4020, Rt. 18 bridge improvements, and Rts. 18, 4025, and 7214 (Greene County Bridges Nos. 73 and 75) bridge replacements, totaling nearly $2.9 million;
n Perry Township: Restoration to Rt. 2003 and Rt. 19 bridge improvement, totaling nearly $1.7 million;
n Rices Landing Borough: Bridge improvement on Rt. 1010, totaling nearly $1.6 million;
n Richhill Township: Bridge improvements and replacements on Rts. 4008, 3001, 3007, 3022 and 4007, totaling over $10.5 million;
n Washington Township: Restorations to Rt. 19 and Interstate 79, and bridge replacements on Rts. 18 and 4033, totaling over $1.1 million;
n Wayne Township: Restorations to Rt. 3009, 3013 and 218, and a bridge replacement on Rt. 218, totaling $940,000;
n Waynesburg Borough: Restoration to Rt. 19, bridge replacement on Rt. 21 and replacement of buses, totaling nearly $2.5 million; and
n Whiteley Township: Restoration to Rt. 2018, $90,000.
Other projects listed as “various” totals over $14.5 million. These projects include resurfacing in Waynesburg, restorations to Rt. 4013 over Enlow Fork, a bridge replacement on Rt. 2013 and restorations on Rt. 218 to Garards Fort Road.
In a news release, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, “Investments in transportation are critical for keeping our communities connected to the global economy. While additional investment in our large transportation network is certainly needed, PennDOT takes pride in being a responsible steward of federal, state and local dollars to help improve infrastructure across all modes.”
