People from outside Greene County continue to visit to enjoy its recreational assets, scenic vistas and unique events. The Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency plays a large role in getting the word out and organizing or promoting events.
JoAnn Marshall, director, said Greene County Tourism is working with the Visit Upper Ohio Valley Regional tourism group that includes 15 counties across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. The group meets bi-monthly with the purpose of sharing and helping promote the region together. Greene County hosted the group for the July 2019 meeting at the Greene County Historical Society Museum.
“New leadership at the Greene County Historical Society in 2019 with the executive director, Matt Cumberledge, and board president, Kelley Hardie, have grown the tourist attraction significantly with physical updates to the museum, lecture series and new events,” Marshall said.
Greene County hosted an additional Grand National Cross Country race in Dunkard called the High Voltage GNCC. It was round nine of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship, on July 6 and 7.
For the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the White Covered Bridge’s construction A National Register of Historic Places plaque was unveiled on September 5, 2019. This was followed by the Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival on September 21-22.
Tourism also hosted a VIP Mystery Tour on Sunday, September 8. Attendees started at Thistlethwaite Vineyards and were taken to the first mystery destination at the Greene County Historical Society Museum where they were treated to a tour and snacked on popcorn made with an antique popcorn machine.
The second mystery destination was the Cox Farm Covered Bridge which is Greene County’s shortest covered bridge and the only Kingspost constructed covered bridge. The third mystery destination was Lippencott Alpacas where attendees were introduced to the world of alpacas and the many benefits of their fiber. The tour concluded at Thistlethwaite Vineyards for a quick tour of the processing room followed by a dinner catered by Back Bay Catering and desserts by 5 Kidz Kandy.
“One of our main methods of tracking visitors is through our Zip Code Capture with the grant recipients of the Community Events & Projects Grants (renamed Advertising & Promotion Grants in 2019),” Marshall said. “Recipients are required to capture the zip codes (or location) of attendees throughout their event or project.”
The grant program doesn’t record all the attendees at every event, Marshall added, but it does capture enough to show a trend. In 2017, the zip code program recorded 10,763 attendees at 24 Greene County events, 4,719 being non-residential visitors. In 2018, the grant recipients recorded 6,867 attendees at Greene County’s 22 events. Of the total, 3,617 were visitors from outside Greene County.
In 2019, the Tourist Promotion Agency had the ability to capture more observations than previous years through its growing partnership and grant program that also demonstrated growth in the number of visitors coming to Greene County. In 2017, 44% of the observations (attendees) represented visitors from outside the county. In 2018, 53% of the observations represented visitors. Last year, the percentage of out-of-county visitors increased to 57%.
During 2019, location observations were captured through 40 different projects that included 39 events and over 70 calendar days of coverage. During this time, 17,023 observations were made that represented 61 Pennsylvania counties, 46 states and 14 countries. Of these 9,674 were visitors from outside the county and the remaining 7,349 being county residents.
