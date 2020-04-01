This afternoon, the Governor of Pennsylvania issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which includes Greene County. This order will last at least through April 30, 2020.
“The coronavirus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to flatten the curve of exposure/illness,” said the Greene County Commissioners in a press release.
The intent of this stay at home policy is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence. All individuals subject to this policy must stay at home, except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.
Allowable individual activities:
• Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family members.
• To get necessary services or supplies or to deliver those services or supplies to others.
• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.
• To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.
• To care for a family member or pet in another household.
Allowable essential travel:
• Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned activities.
• Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
• Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
• Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction, or non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.
• Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
For the most up-to-date, reliable information, please refer to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website for responding to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.
The county government’s website is continuously being updated and provides information from local, state and federal organizations related to the coronavirus, https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus. Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County Commissioner’s Facebook page or by calling (724) 852-5210.
