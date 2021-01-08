Last week’s edition of the Messenger included a comprehensive look at the news stories that impacted Greene County in 2020.
Many of those stories included in the Year In Review focused on topics such as COVID-19 and criminal cases.
A closer look at our issues throughout the year, however, revealed there were just as many — if not more — uplifting and inspiring stories in 2020.
Some of the “feel good” stories that we published in 2020 are included here:
Carmichaels business donates materials to Australian fire victims
As wildfires continued to devastate Australia in early 2020, a Greene County company was doing what it could to help the citizens begin to rebuild by donating fencing materials.
John Wall Inc., which manufactures its Horserail fencing in Carmichaels, said it was sending nearly 57 miles of fencing material to Australia, including nearly every product the company offers. With the donated material, the company’s opwner, John Wall, said farmers and others who had their property destroyed by the fires would be able to rebuild their fences.
This is not the first time Wall’s business had assisted with relief efforts. He said the company made similar donations about eight years ago, when the Australian state of Victoria experienced a deadly fire season.
The company’s website, horserail.com, also featured a link to donate to the Australian Red Cross.
First Federal donates winnings to food bank
Employees of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County in January donated prize winnings from the 2019 Waynesburg Light-Up Night Window Decorating Contest to Corner Cupboard Food Bank.
The window, featuring a rustic country Christmas scene, placed second in the judging competition and first in the Community Choice competition on Facebook.
The Window Decorating Contest is organized by Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful as part of the annual Light-Up Night and Holiday Open House in downtown Waynesburg.
Businesses donate money, vehicles to Waynesburg police
In early 2020, Waynesburg Borough Police received two donated vehicles for enforcement, as well as $10,000 to be used to outfit another with new equipment.
EQT natural gas company donated $10,000 and a vehicle, while Jay D. Enterprises also donated a vehicle.
The $10,000 was used to outfit one if the new vehicles with police lights, more storage, sirens, a push bumper and all other equipment that isn’t standard for a vehicle.
Also donated by EQT was a used vehicle, which would be utilized for Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program enforcement.
Casey Durdines, local government and community affairs specialist at EQT, said they decided to replace some of their vehicles last year and began looking right away at what organizations they were going to donate the used vehicles to. They donated five vehicles in total, each to a different organization.
Mike Lauderbaugh, vice president of environmental health and safety at EQT, said that many of the people that work in EQT are or have been first responders, so they are always looking for ways to support them.
Lauderbaugh said they would be willing to donate again in the future in case of need.
Jay D. Enterprises donated a different vehicle, to be used as a code enforcement vehicle.
Waynesburg Mayor Brian Tanner thanked Jay D. Enterprises and EQT and said a burden was taken off of the borough.
“You don’t know how much you’ve helped us,” he said to them.
Waynesburg woman organizes network to help neighbors in need
On March 24, when Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania schools were closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephanie Knisely’s friend told her she couldn’t find diapers at any of the local grocery stores.
“It was around the time when everyone was going shopping, and the stores were out of things like diapers. I had diapers, and other people had extras of things others didn’t have, so I had a random idea for a group of my friends to donate something if they had it, and if they needed something, we’d give it to them,” said Knisely, of Waynesburg.
She started a Facebook group with about 10 friends and neighbors to post groceries and supplies they needed, and extra items they had on-hand.
Within two weeks, though, the group swelled to about 600 members, and Knisely was receiving messages from families whose income earners had been laid off or had their work hours reduced as businesses and companies shuttered their doors while the novel coronavirus spread.
So Knisely, a mother of four sons, organized a network to help neighbors in need.
The Facebook group, called Mamas Helping Mamas, enabled people to let Knisely know what they need or what they are able to donate.
For her efforts to help her neighbors in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Knisely was selected as the Observer-Reporter’s April ExtraORdinary Person of the Month. As part of the recognition, the newspaper and Washington Auto Mall presented a $500 donation in Knisely’s name to Butterfly Angels, a nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support for bereaved parents who have lost a child.
“The first weekend I did this, my house literally turned into a food bank because of donations,” said Knisely.
Donations included everything from baby wipes, eggs and ground beef to children’s clothing.
The Facebook page grew to include other helpful hints, including age-appropriate arts and crafts projects, games, and funny and inspirational quotes and memes.
And professionals from the mental health field and other medical fields, along with teachers, have offered to help anyone who needs their assistance.
Knisely said she hoped her efforts to bring people in her community together during a challenging time helps to make their lives a little easier, and better.
“It makes me happy to see other people happy,” said Knisely. “It makes me feel better to see other people feel better. I love doing this.”
Local business hold county-wide prom
One of the many negative results of the COVID-19 pandemic is that local senior students didn’t get to enjoy their final year of high school in the “normal” sense. And that includes the annual, traditional rite of passage known as the senior prom.
As the pandemic forced school district administrators and teachers to quickly and unexpectedly scramble plans to finish the 2019-20 school year, the prom was forced to become a casualty, either postponed indefinitely or outright canceled.
One local business, however, decided that the prom was too big a deal for the seniors to just fall by the wayside. So, in an effort to allow the seniors across the county to still enjoy that important memory, the business decided to do something special.
Brady’s Roadhouse in west Waynesburg held a unique Greene County Senior Prom on July 11. Owner Brady Gaines and manager Shannon Taylor began seeking donations from local businesses to assist with the event, and soon after created an online link for students to purchase tickets and obtain additional information about the event.
Greene County 2020 seniors were invited to attend the prom along with their dates, or “plus ones.” The event featured colorful decorations, dinner, a cookie table, live entertainment and giveaways.
“The seniors missed so much during their final year of high school due to COVID-19, and we like to think this a way of giving them something back that they lost,” Taylor said. “It’s really important that we are trying to give them one special memory that they all deserve.”
Area pastor commends community for stepping up following fire
Days after Mapletown United Methodist Church and an adjacent house were gutted by a devastating fire in July, the church’s pastor said what he will remember most about the fire will not be the destruction of structures and the material losses.
Indeed, what the Rev. Lanfer Simpson will forever remember is the strong demonstration of God’s work, of community spirit and pride, and of great hope.
The fire was first reported at around 5 a.m., and three children – an infant, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – and their parents living in the house adjacent to the church were able to escape.
The fire was believed to have started in the laundry room of the two-story house, located at 1000 Mapletown Road, and quickly spread to the church. Simpson said the family members were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment, but no serious injuries were reported and they were all released from the hospital the same day.
The family did lose everything in the fire, prompting Simpson to encourage community members on social media to donate clothing and shoes. In the span of 3 days, he said the family received an overwhelming amount of help.
“Over the last 72 hours, we have truly witnessed the work of God,” he continued. “The community rallied and united for this family because they care.”
Simpson also commended the numerous fire companies – Greensboro, Bobtown, Mt. Morris, Carmichaels, Rices Landing, Nemacolin and Point Marion – who arrived at the scene to combat the blaze.
“There were 90-plus firefighters on-site from the first report all through early afternoon,” he said. “The fire was mostly contained by mid-morning, but many selfless volunteer firefighters stayed to make sure it was completely extinguished.”
Simpson said he received a call from a parishioner who lived near the church shortly after the fire started, and when he arrived he immediately talked to the family members to make sure they were okay.
“They were being treated and cared for at the ambulance, and all they could do was apologize, which I told them wasn’t necessary,” he recalled. “I just wanted to make sure they were being comforted and that they were safe, and I was very thankful that by God’s good grace, their lives were spared.”
As he posted on Facebook, Simpson said that despite the church building’s structural damage, he takes comfort in that the “church” is still intact.
“It is the group of people, those who have called upon the name of Jesus, who make up the church,” he said. “The building itself is a visual symbol, a structure that allows worshipers to congregate and find closeness. But that closeness is only valuable if we take it outside of the church.”
Simpson, who on July 1 celebrated the fifth anniversary of being appointed as the church’s pastor, held an online Facebook live church service on July 5, something that he had been doing from his home since COVID-19 started.
The church did reopen on the two Sundays prior to the fire while adhering to CDC guidelines, but Simpson said the Facebook live services would continue.
He added that the church’s goal was to “move forward” — utilizing another physical structure that would be determined later for services, while still continuing to offer church services online as an option for parishioners.
Simpson said he could not stop expressing his amazement and gratitude toward those who selflessly and generously donated clothing, money, food and time to help the family who lost everything in the fire.
“The incredible outpouring of love and support was, and continues to be, a blessing beyond measure,” he said. “The way the community at large responded to this tragedy, it certainly sends a powerful message of hope, which is something desperately needed in our troubled times.”
Simpson commended the firefighters who not only worked diligently to save lives and prevent the fire from spreading, they also helped make the day a little better for the 5-year-old girl.
“The day the fire happened was also the girl’s birthday, so when they returned from the hospital the Greensboro fire company stopped by and gave her birthday presents,” he said. “It was important to them that that little girl had something special, something positive happen for her birthday. That’s just another example of how hope can be found in even the bleakest of times.”
Simpson said it is that hope, that positivity, that sense of community spirit that will prevail.
“What everyone did to help that family will hopefully be talked about for generations to come,” he said with pride. “Years from now, people who remember this fire will remember when the community came together, in a time when our world was so divided. It would be a great injustice to the fire companies if the story isn’t continued to be told.”
Emergency Response Fund makes grants totaling $121,500
COVID-19 has tremendously impacted many different aspects of life since exploding into a global pandemic this spring, but the virus could not, and would not diminish the kindness and generosity of local folks wanting to help out others.
Case in point: The Community Foundation of Greene County announced in Fall 2020 that through donations the Greene County Emergency Response Fund made 29 grants totaling $121,500 in partnership with the Greene County United Way.
“It takes a community to help a community, and the Greene County Emergency Response Fund has been a mighty help to many nonprofits since the pandemic began in March,” said Bettie Stammerjohn, CFGC’s executive director.
According to information provided by Stammerjohn, the Emergency Response Fund was established with donations from many businesses and individuals, many of whom have been contributing throughout the summer to be able to help the organizations working with Greene County residents impacted by the pandemic.
“The Emergency Response Fund was established with donations from businesses and individuals, many of whom have been contributing throughout the summer to help organizations working with Greene County citizens impacted by the pandemic,” she said, adding that grants made to health and human service organizations will help ensure that basic needs are met, including food, housing, and healthcare, along with other nonprofits who work with the community.
“We had a total of just over $130,000 at the peak of the fund. However, with grants made by the committee this week, we now only have about $8,000 remaining in the fund,” she said. “We hope more businesses and others will keep the Fund going. We still see the needs as this pandemic continues.”
Many of the grants were made to help organizations secure the safety and sanitizing supplies needed to continue seeing clients. However, some grants were needed so the organization could find other ways to work with their clients in a world that went virtual almost overnight.
“Most nonprofits weren’t ready for this,” Stammerjohn said. “Figuring out how to keep staff safely working, or working from home, often meant new equipment, or software. One nonprofit was struggling to stay open so meals could be provided from their site, but now the fundraising opportunities to help pay that rent were drying up. (However,) a grant from the Emergency Response Fund helped to alleviate that worry and meals continued to flow.”
Even though businesses began opening back up, there was still a need for grants to help make changes in how they provide services.
“None of these issues were in anyone’s budget, and many nonprofits have had to cancel fundraising events which help raise the dollars to operate normally,” she said.
Entities receiving grants made from the Emergency Response Fund since early April included the Salvation Army, Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, Carmichaels Senior Citizens Inc., Greene Arc, Inc., Washington Greene County Job Training Agency, Inc., Greene County Historical Society, Greene County Regional Police Department, Blueprints, Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, Coalition for a Brighter Greene, Waynesburg University, Cornerstone Care, CBM of SWPA / Camp Cornerstone, Flenniken Library, 2nd Sam 9, Greene County Chamber of Commerce, CASA of Greene County, Inc. and others.
Students support nonprofit impacted by COVID-19
For more than 25 years, the Social Service League of Waynesburg has raised money to support its goal of benefiting the Central Greene School District students through its annual fall fundraiser, the Holiday Extravaganza Craft Show.
Sadly, due to COVID-19, the 2020 show was forced to cancel. Fortunately, a group of students in Professor Wesley Hershelman’s leadership class at Waynesburg University stepped in to help.
One of those students, Josh Miller, worked alongside Shelley Younken, the League’s treasurer, in the university’s business office. When Miller learned of League’s goals and its annual fundraiser’s cancellation, he discussed with the team in his leadership class the possibility of helping the League through the course’s project requirement.
“As part of the class, teams of students were to design a project that reached out to small businesses or non-profits,” said Joe Headlee, a senior accounting major from Waynesburg. “We chose the Social Service League for our project to help them raise alternate funds.”
The team sent out letters to local businesses explaining the work of the League and the cancelation of its annual fall fundraiser, and several establishments, in turn, responded with donations. The team also created a new Facebook page for the League, hoping to draw a broader audience.
They also established a GoFundMe online fundraising page whereby prospective donors could make contributions to support the League’s efforts.
To provide even more support, the team created virtual events on Facebook, such as the three summer concerts produced by the Lions Club in Lions Club Park. People could donate money either online or in-person at the shows.
“Our goal was to raise $2,000 by November 1,” said team leader Matt Agostoni of Centerville, a senior accounting major. “By October 27, we’d raised $2,550 in cash and pledges.”
Each month through the school year, the League works with guidance counselors and nurses in the school district to deliver food baskets to needy families. The recipients change each month, and the baskets hold enough meats, vegetables and fruit to sustain a family for a while.
During the Christmas season, the League also delivers additional food baskets that hold a turkey, potatoes, vegetables and dessert along with clothing, shoes, toys and even a Christmas tree if necessary to needy families.
To aid graduating seniors in the school district, the League has awarded two $1,000 scholarships annually.
Blue Knights present donations to area nonprofits
The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 presented donations totaling $1,000 each to the Salvation Army in Greene County and to the Greene County Humane Society.
The donations were part of the proceeds from the 17th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier in 2020.
The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons.
Leathernecks’ 2020 Christmas Toy Drive a big success
More than 460 free and donated toys and bicycles were distributed at five different sites across the county Dec. 19 during the Tri-County Leathernecks’ annual Christmas Toy Drive.
The program enabled parents meeting specific requirements to pick up toys and bikes at the county fairgrounds in Waynesburg, the Bobtown and Carmichaels fire halls and Clarksville Christian Church. A fifth site was added this year at the Richhill Township fire hall, for parents in Wind Ridge, Graysville and surrounding areas.
Leathernecks commandant John “Buzz” Walters said each site adhered to strict COVID-19 regulations to maintain the safety of those in attendance.
This marked the 39th annual Christmas Toy Drive coordinated by the Tri-County Leathernecks. Walters said adding the Richhill Township Fire Hall site to the program this year enabled parents from “every pocket of the county” to pick toys or bikes for their children.
Walters said he was pleased to see this year’s program turn out to be a success, despite uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He added that leftover toys not selected at the sites were donated to the Salvation Army.
