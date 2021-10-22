The following municipalities have scheduled “Trick or Treat” in their respective areas. The dates and times are listed below. Residents who wish to give candy to the children should turn on their porch lights.
n Aleppo Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Carmichaels Borough – 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31
n Center Township – 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
n Clarksville Borough – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Cumberland Township – 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31; “Truck or Treat” at Sky View Drive-In – 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
n Franklin Township – 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
n Freeport Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Gilmore Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Greene Township – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31
n Greensboro Borough – 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, second annual Trunk or Treat at the Greensboro Fire Hall from and a dance party from 5 to 9 p.m. Free event, adults and children are welcome. There will be music, games, a photo booth, a costume contest, food and drinks, and more. Donations will be accepted.
n Jefferson Borough – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Monongahela Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 3
n Morgan Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Morris Township – 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
n Perry Township – 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30
n Rices Landing – Oct. 31, parade begins at 1 p.m. from the Hewitt Church to the American Legion. Trick or Treating will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
n Richhill Township – 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
n Springhill Township – Oct. 30, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at the Springhill Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.
n Washington Township – 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30,“Trunk-or-Treat” at Washington Township Park in Ruff Creek.
n Wayne Township – 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
n Waynesburg Borough – 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Note: If your municipality is not listed, it is because the Messenger was unable to obtain information by press time.
