Fifteen fire companies from Greene County were recently awarded a total of $191,688 in state funding that may be used for operating costs, equipment and training.
The funding – which comes from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, which is administered by the state fire commissioner’s office – is an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
The money allotted to the 15 fire companies in Greene County is part of $323,950 in state funding that has been awarded to 24 total fire and emergency management services companies across the district.
“The heroes that staff our local fire and EMS companies support our communities every single day,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, who announced the funding last week. “They show up for us when we need them, and now we’re showing up when they need us. Between these grants and the General Assembly designating $25 million for EMS crews, this is funding that will help our fire and EMS crews continue to keep us safe.”
The following local fire and EMS companies were awarded funding this round:
n Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department - $15,000;
n Center Township Volunteer Fire Co. Relief Association - $14,000;
n Clarksville & Community Volunteer Fire Department - $15,000;
n Clarksville & Community Volunteer Fire Department - $8,325;
n Greensboro Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Co. - $15,000;
n Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. - $15,000;
n Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. Ambulance Service - $8,325;
n Morris Township Volunteer Fire - $10,368;
n Mt. Morris Community Volunteer Fire Co. - $15,000;
n New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department - $15,000;
n New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department (EMS) - $8,325;
n Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department (EMS) - $8,325;
n Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department - $15,000;
n Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Co. - $14,000;
n Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co. - $15,000.
The funding can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss because of COVID-19 impacts.
More than $29 million was awarded to 2,115 fire and EMS companies across the state in this round of funding.
